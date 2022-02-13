2nd PB forum covers parks, recreation goals

A second Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation listening forum was held last week at the Pine Bluff Convention Center with a crowd of citizens eager to collaborate and help the city move forward.

“Your presence indicates that you are concerned about your community,” said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. “Coming together for Parks and Recreation is a time that we’re talking about bettering our community, improving the quality of life for the entire family. It’s our goal to make this a family-oriented community.” Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover said that since the last listening forum that was held in October, many changes had been made or were in the works. He also said the addition of the new athletic director, Vincent Tate of Pine Bluff, would bring new engaging activities to the city.

“Vincent Tate comes to us with a love of all sports and all activities,” said Glover. “He has come with fresh ideas to begin to offer auxiliary sports.” Glover said the parks have already received landscaping beautification and renovations. Upcoming projects include new park signage and upgrades to the Saracen Splash Park, the Irene Holcomb Dog Park, the Regional Park Softball Complex and Townsend Park.

There are also plans to renovate all park facilities and community centers.

Some activities that are and will be offered in the future are women’s self-defense, jujitsu, adult kickball league, amateur boxing night, co-ed flag football, youth girls basketball and volleyball camps, little league football combine, elite high school 7 on 7 tournament, chess, and mini mechanics at the Pine Bluff Community Center.

“We want to engage the youth in trade and working with small machines and small electronics,” said Glover.

Glover added quarterly youth tennis camps, citywide fitness booth camps, wine and watercolors at the waterfront, pickleball exhibitions, good eats on the beachfront and major golf, fishing, softball and tennis tournaments with prizes are also in the works for the city of Pine Bluff.

Glover thanked Washington and the city council for their continued support of the Parks and Recreation.

A total of $350,000 has been invested into the park’s beatification, $221,000 into Jaycee Golf Course, $1.7 million in community centers and youth programming, $521,000 into athletic facilities, $250,000 for RV Park Infrastructure and $145,000 for renovations, Glover said.

One by one, residents took to the podium and offered their ideas and concerns.

Teresa Bryant, a new Pine Bluff resident with two children ages 8 and 14, said she was very pleased with the accommodations provided by the Pine Bluff Community Center but wished the hours were extended beyond 6 p.m. and that the community center had an age limit for youth that would soon bar her oldest from attending.

She also suggested more outdoor events and asked that the city parks be updated to accommodate the entire family. She also had reservations about the potential partnership between the Boys & Girls Club and the city, stating she wouldn’t be able to afford the fee.

Pine Bluff native and UAPB graduate Rebecca Newby said the Jefferson County Boys & Girls Club is a safe haven and a home away from home.

“I am a product of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County,” said Newby, who added that she was raised by a single mother. “I started going to the Boys & Girls Club when I was 5 years old.” As a Dollarway student, Newby said the club members and staff became family. She became a junior staff member while in school.

“I worked there through high school. I worked there through college at UAPB and my daughter attends the Boys & Girls Club,” said Newby, who currently serves as the site coordinator at the Townsend Park Site. “Without the Boys & Girls Club, I would not be where I am today.” Council Member Ivan Whitfield and chair of Public Works, who has spoken openly about his concerns about the Pine Bluff Community Center becoming a Boys & Girls Club site, said he was not against the collaboration but wanted to make sure every child is accepted under any condition.

“I’m not against it. I just want to make sure that there are solutions to some of the concerns such as children being split up between locations due to their age,” he said. “I need to have some assurance that every child, Black, white, young, old, rich or poor will get to the facility at zero cost. Until that is guaranteed, it won’t get my vote.” Nyeshia Aldridge, Jefferson County Boys & Girls Club CEO, said the annual membership is $25 and for families who qualify for assistance, their membership is free. She also said they transport the children to the sites from school and the Townsend Park location serves children up to the age of 18.

“They have the structure, they have the stability, and they have the curriculum already in place that we need to bring into our center,” added Glover.

Whitfield said a Public Works meeting would be scheduled to discuss the possible collaboration.

Lavern Tyler showed interest in the chess initiative. As a chess coach, Tyler said that was needed in Pine Bluff, suggesting chess tables be put in all parks.

“My chess club has achieved great things,” said Tyler, who said she turns at-risk kids into avid chess players. “They have won online tournaments. They have excelled in chess under my leadership.” Kesha Cobb, the founder of The Sustainability Project and her brother Kevin, started a garden at the Pine Bluff Community Center and spoke about the benefits of gardening and herbal agriculture.

“I experienced personally how therapeutic and resetting gardening and herbal agriculture can be for children and so we launched the program, and the response was phenomenal,” said Cobb. “We came inside with plants, we taught them how the herbs taste and how they grow. We taught the little boys how they can sell the right kind of greens and not go to jail and little girls what herbs they can grow at home to create their own hair products and how to become an herbal farmer.” Cobb said they provided information on how to become funded by the USDA and many were interested in how to be a herbal farmer.

“It heals. It helps,” she said. “We have had children that have cried in the garden and little boys who have said they wanted to take this home to their mom.” Agent Jefferey Little, a parole office in Pine Bluff, said he would love to see a catalytic park in Pine Bluff.

“I speak with my offenders and collectively they all would say that they like to relieve their stress and tension by working out and exercising but often they can’t afford the gym membership,” he said. “The park would be good because it would be free.” Kevin Corbin runs an Equine Ministry. He said he noticed when he moved to Pine Bluff from California that there was no place to ride a horse or secure a horse.

“What I would like to see is some type of free arena,” said Corbin, who suggested the city use recycled dirt on their land to create a small arena for a few thousand dollars.

“I would love to teach young kids to ride horses,” he said. “If you could have a place where you could go free and you can learn about horses and touch horses—let a child get on a horse and you will see them change.” Other ideas and concerns included activities for those with disabilities, a cycling club with bike routes around the city and access to the city park bathrooms during the evening hours and on the weekends.

Glover said he would take all ideas and concerns into consideration and valued the opinions of the community.

He said an update to the strategic plans could be made. From the youth to senior citizens, Glover said there are an array of activities to accommodate everyone.

Washington said she along with Glover and the Parks and Recreation Advisory board would work together with the community to make improvements.

“Mr. Glover and his team can provide activities that will engage our young people,” said Washington, who added that they were on a good path until covid-19 hit. “Covid set us back but we know that things are getting better and we are looking for some brighter days.”