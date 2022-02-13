'A Big And Shiny Musical'

FAQ

‘Something Rotten’

WHEN — 2 p.m. Feb. 13; 8 p.m. Feb. 17-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; again Feb. 24-27

WHERE — Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers

COST — Tickets start at $25

INFO — 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org

Tap dance is to musical theater what banjo is to roots music -- quintessential. That's especially true in "Something Rotten," a comedy that reveals the origins of musical theater -- a prediction by Nostradamus.

In the song -- self-definingly titled "A Musical" and lasting almost 8 minutes -- "Something Rotten" references "Avenue Q," "Les Mis," "The Music Man," "Chicago," "Rent," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Guys and Dolls," "A Chorus Line" and many more in lyrics that go something like this:

"Because it's a musical

"A musical

"And nothing's as amazing as a musical

"With song and dance

"And sweet romance

"And happy endings happening by happenstance.

"Bright lights, stage fights, and a dazzling chorus

"You wanna be great?

"Then you gotta create a musical..."

In the Arkansas Public Theatre production opening this weekend, Nostradamus is played by Rusty Turner, the editor of this newspaper, who has a beautiful tenor voice and has never tapped in his life. (He's great. That's all I can say about that.) But choreographer Alix Barrett taught him -- and the rest of the cast -- while seven months pregnant with a baby girl.

"This show is A LOT," says Barrett. "There are so many long musical numbers that rely heavily on the ensemble. They are constantly needing to remember quickly changing formations, dance steps, and to sing and smile all at the same time!"

And clearly, dancing wouldn't be as natural as breathing for them, "so they have had to work extra hard!"

"This is the most dance-heavy show I've been in," says Cody Robinson, who plays William Shakespeare and sings the delightful rock ballad "Will Power" filled with "Easter eggs" for fans of The Bard. "Luckily I don't have to do as much, but just seeing my cast mates have to do it just shows how talented they are."

"It's a huge show, with tons of high-paced dance numbers and big belt-y showtunes," adds Brandtly Wheeler, who plays a competing playwright named Nick Bottom. "And it is by far one of the funniest shows I have ever been blessed to be a part of."

The premise is that Nick and his brother Nigel (Henry Aggus) are looking for a hit -- and Shakespeare is beating them to the punch at every turn. Maybe, thinks Nick, a fortune teller could reveal what Shakespeare will do next -- and so enters Nostradamus. He gets it mostly right in predicting the popularity of musicals -- but he misses the boat on "Hamlet," which leads to dancing omelets in Act II.

"Honestly, what attracted me to 'Something Rotten' was the tap dancing eggs," says Stephanie Whitcomb, who plays Nick's wife Bea. "I consider myself a character actress, and Bea is a wonderful vehicle for that. She is strong and silly with a great sense of humor, not unlike myself. I also really relate to her because she is a feminist, which in the Renaissance would have been very brave of her, and absolutely terrifying."

Shakespeare, says Robinson -- who also played the Meat Loaf character in"The Rocky Horror Show" and Trekkie Monster in "Avenue Q" -- "is the most famous person in the setting of this show, and he loves every bit of it."

"I've been doing shows at APT since back when it was called Rogers Little Theater," says Robinson. "My mom suggested I try a show, and that's all it took. This show is absolutely hilarious, and the music is incredibly catchy. The cast is always the biggest part for me personally, and this cast is amazing. For the audience though, it's nonstop laughs the whole way through."

"I loved musicals and theater from a young age," agrees Wheeler, who last appeared on the APT stage in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." I remember sitting in my grandma's living room watching classics like 'Singin' In the Rain' and 'Calamity Jane' before she started taking me to see live shows. Since then I've always enjoyed the thrill of watching performers on stage.

"Trying not to laugh at your own jokes is sometimes the hardest part," he adds about "Something Rotten." "It really is incredibly funny. There are definitely some tongue-twisters in some of the songs as well, so trying to keep that straight while tap dancing in rhythm can be quite the challenge."

In the song "Right Hand Man," Bea (played by Stephanie Whitcomb) explains to her husband Nick Bottom (Brandtly Wheeler, left) and his brother Nigel (Henry Aggus, right) that women can do more than men think they can. (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



In the nearly eight-minute song "A Musical," Nostradamus (Rusty Turner, front right) explains to Nick Bottom (Brandtly Wheeler, front left) what will happen in the future of theater, when characters burst into song for no reason. (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



James Napier welcomes audiences to the Renaissance in the Arkansas Public Theatre production of "Something Rotten," opening this weekend. (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



Cody Robinson plays the rock star of the Renaissance, William Shakespeare, to swooning fans in the song "Will Power." (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



In Act II, Portia (Emma Martin) convinces Nigel Bottom (Henry Aggus) to read his poetry to the Puritans (and her father) thinking it will make them “See the Light.” It doesn't quite work out the way they hoped. (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



Brandtly Wheeler plays Nick Bottom, a playwright competing — unsuccessfully — with Shakespeare in the APT production of "Something Rotten." (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



Nigel (Henry Aggus) and Portia (Emma Martin) provide the love story in "Something Rotten." (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)



Behind the scenes, Alix Barrett (left) has taught the huge cast of "Something Rotten" to tap dance, and Brenda Mashburn Nemec is the assistant director that runs a tight ship while director Ed McClure plays a couple of cameo roles in "Something Rotten." (Courtesy Photo/Chad Wigington for APT)

