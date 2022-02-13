A busy schedule

I started off the week with a fairly empty schedule, and it got jam-packed almost overnight. Monday, I released the second garden tour of 2022 with a trip to the Brandywine Valley in September. We sold out in a record 3 hours!! I talked with my fabulous new travel agent, and we got another one up and running by the next day. I still have a few slots open if you are interested. I will take the first group on Sept. 12-16. When I take them to the airport, I will pick up the next group and do it again from the 16 - 20! We are going to some outstanding gardens as well as my favorite botanical garden- Longwood. Let me know if you are interested. I am working with Nick on a lineup of tours for next year as well.

I had a couple of zoom meetings, lunch with close friends, and then I met a group of women at Urbana Farmstead for afternoon tea on Thursday.





We were sampling some of Margie's new offerings and we were all stuffed before we left.





It was one fabulous course after another.

Urbana Farmstead is not on the beaten path, but worth the journey. Located in East End, Margie offers cooking and food preservation classes, afternoon tea,





along with the garden shop with plenty of vegetables, prepared foods and other treasures. Check it out.

Clay had to fend for himself that night at dinner. On Friday, I had my first Mah Jongg class with two other newbies,





and I actually mahjongged the second game--beginners luck for sure. Then that evening, we went with friends to Second Friday Night Art and then an early Valentine's Dinner at The Red Door.





In between, I walked with Beth, went to a funeral and got my Valentine gifts in order.

Today, Clay and I tackled removing my huge loropetalum from the front garden. We cut it into 5 foot sections and hauled it to the street for yard pick up. The front garden looks naked without it.





I did a little more clean-up and walked the garden to see what is growing. It has actually been a pretty barren winter for gardens. My pansies are struggling to stay alive with barely a bloom. I have seen a few daffodils and other winter bulbs. The big leaf hydrangeas are starting to move and I do see some burned tips,





but hoping for the best. Our weather can't decide if it is winter or spring. Hope it makes up its mind soon. I for one, am ready for spring.