The nation in brief: Alabama's Mobile revives Mardi Gras

Alabama's Mobile revives Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. -- The city that calls itself the "birthplace of Mardi Gras" kicked off its first Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years lost to the covid-19 pandemic.

Mobile's first big parade of the Carnival season was held Friday night as the Conde Cavaliers rolled through the city. With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd went after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.

Health officials had urged participants to be careful to avoid spreading the virus, but many people have given up on safety measures.

The city had last held Mardi Gras in 2020, although tens of thousands of people turned out when the city staged a parade in May 2021 to mark the commissioning of the Navy's USS Mobile.

While New Orleans' celebration dwarfs festivities on the Alabama coast, Mobile's claim to fame is that it began celebrating Mardi Gras before New Orleans. More than 40 parades are planned in the Mobile area before festivities end with Fat Tuesday on March 1.

Judge reins in Texas mail ballots law

SAN ANTONIO -- A federal judge Friday night handed Texas' elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022's first primary over rules that criminalize encouraging voters to get ballots by mail.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio is limited but orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic in the state's largest Democratic stronghold.

Texas was expected to appeal the decision, which comes just days before early voting begins for the first-in-the-nation primary on March 1.

Texas has some of the nation's most restrictive rules surrounding mail-in voting, generally making it available only to voters who are at least 65 or have illnesses or disabilities. Under the law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in September, an elections official who solicits mail-in ballot applications could face felony charges punishable by six months in jail.

The lawsuit was filed by officials in Harris County, who say they are hamstrung to help Houston voters navigate the new law. The ruling also applies to the Austin area, where opponents joined the suit.

"Public officials should be able to recommend that option for folks who are eligible to vote by mail," Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said. He criticized the law as "keeping these voters in the dark and discouraging them from voting by mail."

The law also bans 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting and empowers partisan poll watchers.

Jury in 2nd Arbery case set to be seated

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The federal judge presiding over the hate crimes trial of the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery said she will seat a jury Monday after a week spent asking potential jurors what they know about the Black man's death as well as their views on racism in America.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Friday that she's ready to start the trial with 64 people deemed qualified to serve as impartial jurors. That pool will be narrowed to a main jury of 12 plus four alternates Monday, when the judge also expects attorneys to make opening statements.

It's the second trial in Arbery's killing; the same three defendants were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court in November and last month were sentenced to life in prison.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased 25-year-old Arbery in a pickup after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun.

The judge said she expects the trial to last seven to 12 days.

Fight after concert leaves 4 people shot

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday when a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire started outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men -- ages 60, 19, 20 and 22 -- police officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. A third person left the scene but was later taken to the hospital, also in stable condition, she said. Lomeli said she didn't have information on the fourth victim.

No suspect has been identified, she said.

The party followed Bieber's private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood as part of a Super Bowl party dubbed Homecoming Weekend. The guests included Jeff Bezos; his girlfriend, TV host Lauren Sanchez; "Hamilton" actor Anthony Ramos; and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter said Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin; Drake; Khloe Kardashian; and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the party.



