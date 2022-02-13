Arkansas reports 88 covid deaths over weekend

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported 40 coronavirus deaths, marking the third consecutive day of at least 40 reported covid-19 deaths.

The 88 deaths reported over the past two days make it the deadliest weekend for covid in Arkansas since December 2020. Arkansas also reported 40 covid deaths on Friday. Over the past seven days, one Arkansan has died of covid-19 every 44 minutes on average.

“We have lost too many Arkansans, and unless we increase vaccinations, we will have even more,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via a tweet. “Vaccines are higher than last week, so let’s continue the increase in the coming days.”

However, the state Health Department reported only 801 new covid cases on Sunday, one of the lowest one-day totals this year. Recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases, lowering active cases by 1,394, to a total of 19,165.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 806,877 coronavirus cases. Of those, 777,411 are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations were down 44, with 1,092 people being treated currently in the state for covid-19. The number of Arkansans on ventilators was 163, five fewer than Saturday.

With the exception of a "data correction" in October, Sunday's 40 deaths were the most for a Sunday in more than a year. On Oct. 10, 2021, Arkansas added 289 covid deaths dating back to the beginning of the pandemic.

Total deaths since March 2020 rose to 10,065. The state surpassed 10,000 covid deaths on Saturday when 48 deaths were reported — the highest number reported in a single day since January 2021.

