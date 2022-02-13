Arkansas women rested, traveling to Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors said he would allow his team to take a moment to rest and enjoy its electrifying 68-66 win over Auburn.

Redshirt senior Amber Ramirez nailed a runner off the glass with 0.3 seconds left to snap a 66-66 tie. The Razorbacks then defended the Tigers’ lob pass toward the basket well as time expired to pick up the win Thursday night at Walton Arena.

Arkansas (15-8, 5-5 SEC) will quickly shift focus on today’s game at Missouri. Tipoff time is slated for 2 p.m. Central at Mizzou Arena.

The players needed the chance to rest Friday, after the physically taxing game. Many played uncharacteristically extended minutes because the Razorbacks were missing three starters.

Makayla Daniels missed her second game after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the game at Tennessee, while freshmen Jersey Wolfenbarger and Samara Spencer were also unavailable. Neighbors did not elaborate on why the two freshmen didn’t play, but Razorbacks radio announcer Phil Elson posted on Twitter that the two were in covid-19 protocols.

Neighbors said Saturday that all three would be game-time decisions today.

Ramirez scored a season-high 30 points, including 22 in the second half. She also was forced to play the point with both Spencer and Daniels sidelined. Neighbors called it “a performance for the ages.” “I’m happy that she got that shot to go because I don’t think we could have won in overtime, we were so spent,” Neighbors said. “That shot going in gave us energy to get stop on the other end.” But he also said all the other contributions needed to be acknowledged as well. Elauna Eaton, Emrie Ellis and Ashlyn Sage, all freshmen, played season-highs in minutes.

“It’s past incredibly hard,” Neighbors said. “To go from playing in moments when we need them to the whole game. We needed the whole game.

“Just every single person’s on our team’s role changed in the blink of an eye when we found out Sam and then when we found out about Jersey late.” Ramirez played 40 minutes or more minutes for the third straight game Thursday. She played 44 in the overtime loss at Tennessee. Three other Razorbacks played more than 30 minutes. Ellis had a 11 points and 5 rebounds in 27 minutes — all season-highs.

Neighbors said Sasha Go-forth and Destinee Oberg were battling illness, too. He even went as far as to say that Arkansas could have opted out because of covid-19 protocols. SEC rules say a team must have seven players available and one coach.

“We could have covided out of that game. There’s no question,” Neighbors said. “We could have said, ‘We had injuries and we had enough sickness.’ Y’all saw Sasha run off during a live ball. But that is not who this team is and we weren’t going to be one of those teams that even was speculated about that could have played the game. We were playing no matter what.”

Arkansas is facing Missouri for the second time this season, which will make preparing a little easier, Neighbors said. The Tigers (16-8, 5-6) have dropped three of their past four games including a 76-62 loss at Tennessee on Thursday. The Lady Volunteers outscored Missouri 26-6 in the third quarter to take control.

Despite some recent struggles, the Tigers are still among the top 10 in the country in field goal percentage (46.8%). Aijha Blackwell, a 6-0 junior, leads her team in scoring and rebounding. She’s registered 18 double-doubles in 24 games and ranks second in the country, averaging 13.1 rebounds per game.

The Razorbacks jumped to a 47-30 halftime lead and cruised to an 83-73 win over the Tigers a little more than a month ago at Walton Arena. Arkansas put five players in double figures, including a season-high 17 from sophomore Rylee Langerman.

Following today’s game, Arkansas closes the season with five games in 10 days beginning at Florida on Thursday. Just two of those are at home. The Razorbacks host Kentucky on Feb. 20 and Georgia on Feb. 24.

Arkansas women at Missouri

WHEN 2 p.m. Central today

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-8, 5-5 SEC; Missouri 16-8, 5-6

SERIES Arkansas leads 16-12

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Aijha Blackwell, 6-0, Jr. 15.7 13.1

F Hayley Frank, 6-1, Jr. 14.9 4.6

G Haley Troup, 5-10, RS Sr. 8.1 2.0

G Mama Dembele, 5-6, So. 4.8 2.1

F LaDazhia Williams, 6-4, RS Sr. 9.2 3.8

COACH Robin Pingeton (205-160 in 12th season at Missouri and overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr. 11.4 3.3

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So. 11.0 5.1

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr. 15.4 4.2

G Rylee Langerman, 5-9, So. 3.5 4.0

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5,Fr. 7.5 3.7

COACH Mike Neighbors (93-58 in fifth season at Arkansas, 191-99 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Missouri Arkansas

71.7 Points for 76.1

65.3 Points against 64.0

2.6 Rebound margin -2.7

-2.1 Turnover margin +5.3

46.8 FG pct. 41.5

39.2 3-pt pct. 33.7

72.1 FT pct. 68.1

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won five in a row against Missouri after the 83-73 victory at Walton Arena a month ago. … The Razorbacks have also won the past two played in Columbia, Mo. Prior to that, the Razorbacks had lost five straight in Columbia.