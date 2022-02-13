Bankruptcy watch

BENTON Christopher R. Kader, 6814 Grayson Drive, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Franchesca L. Kader, 6814 Grayson Drive, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Billy G. Scallorn, 239 CR 426, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLACK ROCK Roy J. Waggoner, 422 W. Main St., Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
BONO Alexis B. Burns, 436 CR 130, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Nancy H. Book, 2511 W. Meadow Brook No. 2, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Donald J. Shauger, 3600 Village Green Drive, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
CABOT Crystal Jay Davis, 2794 S. Second St., Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rocky Vandorn Richmond, 55 South-wood Drive, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Glenda Ann Baker, 12 Buttercup Lane, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Kathy Lynn Sullivan, 179 Ouachita 437, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Roy Dale Cox, 680 Spicewood Trail, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Phushona E. Wright, 1650 Mockingbird Lane, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE Robert Oppel, 10023 Shamrock Lane, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Linda Oppel, 10023 Shamrock Lane, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Warren Craig Watterson, 1211 Sunny Hill Place, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
HIGDEN Tristan Lynn Session, 5 Reba Lane, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Kelly Shea Dwiggins, 129 Stonehurst Road, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bonnie DeWitt, 210 Winans, Feb. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Carl Richard Hamilton, 6 Peral Circle, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Terri J. Henderson, 312 Forest Oak Drive, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Regina Jenkins, P.O. Box 16366, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jaquahn Tyrek Robinson, 1800 Aggie Road, Apt. C, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessenia Salazar Rios, 1800 Aggie Road, Apt. C, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Khairulzani Abdullah, 2301 Oakbrook Drive, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
LAMAR Anna M. King, 585 S. Cumberland St., Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
LEWISVILLE Bryan Ogburn, 305 Chestnut St., Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Taniesha Ogburn, 305 Chestnut St., Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Ricardo Ramirez Fernandez, 2020 Hinson Loop Road #521, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ashlee Amber Williams, P.O. Box 250302, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Calvin J. Whitaker Sr., 3813 Baseline Road, Apt. 61, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Katrina D White, 10712 Lionel Drive, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rodney Wayne Allen, 4806 Pear Orchard Drive, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rose Mary Mackey, P.O. Box 25702, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Qiana Lipscomb, 1010 Wolf St., Apt. 315, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Micah Gilbert, 314 Reeder Road, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Haskell Tyler Fryar, 11408 Charlotte Drive, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Lashundra Latris Miles, 133 Chinquepin Drive, Feb. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Denise Cobbs, 306 Stonebrook Loop, Apt. B, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Robert E. Coates, 113 Cypress Drive, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Judy Coates, 113 Cypress Drive, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gabrielle Miller, 10720 Richsmith Lane, Apt., 620, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cameron Kimball, 10609 Paul Eells Drive No. 3, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MOUNT IDA Robert E. Sundve, 125 Birch St., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia A. Sundve, 125 Birch St., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
N. LITTLE ROCK Joyce A. Stanfield, 2600 John Ashley Drive, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Daniel R. Davis, 2515 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Stephanie L. Davis, 2515 Ark. 26 West, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Ramon Green, 8002 Marche Lateral Road, Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Raefani Green, 8002 Marche Lateral Road, Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karras Canady, 4510 N. Olive St., Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Glenda Canady, 4510 N. Olive St., Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lindsey Denise Sweet, 14724 Cedar Heights Road, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jonathan Haynes, P.O. Box 13791, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Benny Joe Moss, 163 Greene 795 Road, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Natalie Danielle Moss, 163 Greene 795 Road, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARON Kenneth A. Arp, P.O. Box 102, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tresa E. Arp, P.O. Box 102, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Camille Willingham, 515 Greenbriar Drive, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Freddie Lee Jackson, 2621 S. Pointer Road, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Betty Jackson, 2621 S. Pointer Road, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angelica Ryles, 5000 W. 16th, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ebonyneet Montgomery, 5207 Faucett Road, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Sharon Lee Stover, 223 S. Galveston Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
SAINT JOE Stephanie Hottinger, 454 Osborne Road, Feb. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Cody Robertson, 102 Farmer Lane, Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Keith A Whitely, P.O. Box 851, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christine D. Rouse, P.O. Box 851, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Herman Harris, 47 Cardinal Valley, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandon Martin, 8701 Claremont Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Sharin Joy Raymo, 372 Erin Place, Unit 103, Feb. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Michael Morrow, 16 Griffin Lane, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rhonda Morrow, 16 Griffin Lane, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Blake Satterfield, 103 Private Road 1252, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
McKenzee Satterfield, 103 Private Road 1252, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Joseph C. Wood, 201 N. Willow Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christy L. Wood, 201 N Willow Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
ULM Shana L. Hackney, 302 ND Third St., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
WALDRON Jason J. Hargis, 4404 Centerpoint Road, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Bennie Brown Jr., 1603 Goodwin Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shirley Ann Brown, 1603 Goodwin Ave., Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donna Cox Christley, 507 Wilson Road, Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Renee McCauley, 601 S. 15th St., Feb. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL John Robert Allen III, 17 N. Haley, Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Teri Denise Allen, 17 N. Haley, Feb. 3, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bill D. Ford Jr., 1214 Ark. 104, Feb. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.