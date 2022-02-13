Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DUCKS IN A ROW

Banquet benefits waterfowl conservation group

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:08 a.m.
Senior regional director of Ducks Unlimited Tye Anderson, director of development Corey Dunn, state raffle chairman Matt Robinson, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state chairman elect Larry Winningham, event co-chairwoman Tommie Lindsey, committe member Patrick Mahan, event co-chairman Keith West, committee member John Tyree, committee member and Tamale Factory owner Michael John Gray, committee member Taylor Quattlebaum on 1/27/2022 at a Ducks Unlimited banquet at the Tamale Factory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

GREGORY -- The annual Black Swamp Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held Jan. 27 at the Tamale Factory.

The evening began with a happy hour where guests could enjoy drinks, peruse the many auction items including wildlife artwork, guns and knives and official Ducks Unlimited gear and listen to music by blues musician Greg "Big Papa" Binns. Dinner featured the Tamale Factory's famous tamales and chili, shrimp, steak and fries.

Money raised at the event, said Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state raffle chairman Matt Robinson, benefits Ducks Unlimited, the world's leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation.

Tommie Lindsey and Keith West were event co-chairmen. Senior regional director Tye Anderson served as master of ceremonies and Jason Davis and Ethan Davis with Davis Auctioneers conducted the live auction. Event sponsors were Saracen Casino and the Tamale Factory.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Banquet benefits waterfowl conservation group

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT