Banquet benefits waterfowl conservation group

GREGORY -- The annual Black Swamp Ducks Unlimited Banquet was held Jan. 27 at the Tamale Factory.

The evening began with a happy hour where guests could enjoy drinks, peruse the many auction items including wildlife artwork, guns and knives and official Ducks Unlimited gear and listen to music by blues musician Greg "Big Papa" Binns. Dinner featured the Tamale Factory's famous tamales and chili, shrimp, steak and fries.

Money raised at the event, said Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state raffle chairman Matt Robinson, benefits Ducks Unlimited, the world's leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation.

Tommie Lindsey and Keith West were event co-chairmen. Senior regional director Tye Anderson served as master of ceremonies and Jason Davis and Ethan Davis with Davis Auctioneers conducted the live auction. Event sponsors were Saracen Casino and the Tamale Factory.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins