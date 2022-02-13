Bella Vista was a busy place in 1927-29

BELLA VISTA -- The years 1927-29 were busy ones for C.A. Linebarger Sr., and his brothers at their Bella Vista Summer Resort. They had opened the resort at Lake Bella Vista in 1917, and 10 years later decided it was time to invest in some new facilities.

Gil Fite, in his book From Vision to Reality, A History of Bella Vista Village, wrote, "Between the end of the 1927 season around September 1 and the end of the year, C.A. spent over $15,000 on improvements in Bella Vista. He constructed a 55,000-gallon water tank, nearly completed the new resort office, built steps from the information booth to the top of Sunset Mountain, constructed two miles of roads in the Sunset Mountain area, moved the grocery store and gas station to west of the highway, renovated a part of the lodge and made other improvements. The water tank was built at the corner of Cedar Crest and Cunningham Drives, evidently in preparation for the new hotel they were already planning, which opened in 1929 as the Sunset Hotel

The building that became the grocery store on the west side of the highway was the former information center/golf pro shop that had been at the west end of the Lake Bella Vista dam. They moved it across the highway to give them room to build a new office building in that location.

The new office building came about because one of the Linebarger Brothers, C.C., decided to start planning his retirement. He had been in charge of their principal business office in Dallas, and with his upcoming retirement (he retired at the end of the 1929 season), they decided in early 1927 to build a new office building in Bella Vista to centralize their business there.

Fite wrote, "The new headquarters was completed in 1928. It was a substantial stucco building with a red tile roof located just off Highway 100 (now 71) near the west end of the dam of Lake Bella Vista, near where the information center had been. It had a definite Spanish motif."

According to Fite, C.A. Linebarger hired Lillian Green in March 1, 1929, to become his main assistant and bookkeeper.

"Located in the new office building, C.A. and Lillian Green provided the top level of Bella Vista management," Fite wrote. "And they had plenty to do. Besides seeing that the facilities were kept in good operating order, they now had to do the work that had previously been done by C.C. in the Dallas office. This included collecting old accounts, directing sales activities, and planning for the future. One of their most important jobs was advertising the resort. It was an ever-present challenge to develop new attractions and activities that would keep drawing people to Bella Vista, The Gem of the Ozarks."

Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum In 1928, the former information center was moved across to the west side of the highway and remodeled to serve as a grocery store, with gas pumps nearby which are topped off with red tiles. This picture was taken in the late 1930's after C.A. Linebarger opened his winery in 1935 and started selling wine at the resort.

