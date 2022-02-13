Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

3. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

4. THE HORSEWOMAN by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, both champion horse riders, compete against each other.

5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

6. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

7. DEVIL HOUSE by John Darnielle. A crime writer re-examines his work after moving into a house where a pair of briefly notorious murders took place.

8. VIOLETA by Isabel Allende. A woman whose life spans 100 years recounts personal and historical events through letters to someone she loves.

9. THE MAGNOLIA PALACE by Fiona Davis. An English model stumbles upon messages that might uncover the truth behind a decades-old murder in the Frick family.

10. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

Nonfiction

1. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

2. HOW TO BE PERFECT by Michael Schur. The creator of "The Good Place" incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.

3. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

4. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK by Rosemary Sullivan. New technology is used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

5. ENOUGH ALREADY by Valerie Bertinelli. The actress and TV personality describes her setbacks and difficult journey to self-acceptance.

6. SOUTH TO AMERICA by Imani Perry. A wide-ranging collection of stories and histories based in the American South that also illuminate the country as a whole.

7. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

8. UNTHINKABLE by Jamie Raskin. The Maryland congressman describes leading the impeachment effort against the former president shortly after his son's death by suicide and the insurrection at the Capitol.

9. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

10. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion.

5. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

Source: The New York Times