Biden repeats for Putin cost of crossed line





KYIV, Ukraine -- President Joe Biden on Saturday again warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin of "swift and severe costs" if Russia attacks Ukraine, the White House said.

The conversation came as most personnel began evacuating from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv amid warnings that Moscow could launch an assault in the coming days.

"President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing."

The call was "professional and substantive" but produced "no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks," according to a senior administration official, who briefed reporters after the call on condition of anonymity.

The official added that it remains unclear whether Putin has made a final decision to move forward with military action.

Russia has pushed back against the warnings by the Biden administration that Moscow is on the verge of an attack, accusing the West of hysteria and of spreading disinformation. But Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent so me of them to exercises in neighboring Belarus, threatening Ukraine on three sides.

The Russians also have deployed missile, air, naval and special operations forces, as well as supplies to sustain a war. Last week, Russia moved six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea, augmenting its capability to land marines on the coast.

U.S. officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed media reports Saturday that it was pulling its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, citing "possible provocations by the Kyiv regime and third countries."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the move was made in response to the decisions of other governments to draw down their diplomatic corps and urge their citizens to leave.

Zakharova said her country had "optimized" staffing at its embassy in Kyiv because of concerns about possible military actions from the Ukrainian side.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's top foreign policy aide, said that while tensions have been escalating for months, the situation in recent days "has simply been brought to the point of absurdity."

He said Biden mentioned the possible sanctions that could be imposed on Russia if it attacked Ukraine but that "this issue was not the focus during a fairly long conversation with the Russian leader."

Biden said that while the U.S. "remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios," according to the White House.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, warned Saturday that invading Ukraine "would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response," according to the State Department.

Lavrov, for his part, accused the U.S. of engaging in a propaganda campaign against Russia and pursuing "provocative goals."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, also held telephone discussions Saturday.

Before talking to Biden, Putin had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow last week to try to resolve the crisis. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling the tensions.

Putin complained in the call with Macron that the U.S. and NATO have not responded satisfactorily to Russian demands that Ukraine be prohibited from joining the military alliance and that NATO pull back forces from Eastern Europe.

Putin also spoke by phone Saturday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his closest military ally, as the two countries stage military exercises that analysts warn could be used to launch an attack on Ukraine from the north.

The Kremlin said the two men spoke about "the situation around the reaction from the U.S. and NATO to the Russian proposals to work out long-term international-law security guarantees for Russia."

TIMING UNCERTAIN

The timing of any possible Russian military action remained a key question.

The U.S. picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to a U.S. official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was.

The U.S. assessment that Putin is likely to launch an attack is based partly on new intelligence that Russia is planning to conduct a false-flag operation to create a pretext for invading Ukraine, according to multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss administration deliberations.

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that Russia could invade Ukraine soon, but U.S. officials had previously said the Kremlin would likely wait until after the Winter Olympic Games to avoid antagonizing China, the event's host.

But Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters Friday that U.S. intelligence shows that Russia could begin an invasion of Ukraine during the Olympics. He said military action could start with missile and air attacks, followed by a ground offensive.

"Russia has all the forces it needs to conduct a major military action," Sullivan said, adding that "Russia could choose, in very short order, to commence a major military action against Ukraine." He said the scale of such an invasion could range from a limited incursion to a strike on Kyiv.

SMALL U.S. STAFF

The State Department said consular services would be suspended in Kyiv starting Saturday but that it would maintain a small number of staff members at the consulate in Lviv, in far western Ukraine, to handle emergencies. U.S. citizens needing passport or visa assistance should apply to embassies in neighboring countries, it added.

The scene was calm at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv as staff members emptied the facility Saturday afternoon, carrying bags to waiting taxis amid light snow. Others appeared prepared for a long night in the office. An embassy staff member met a delivery driver on the sidewalk and carried five pizzas through the gate.

A State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Saturday that Americans who chose to stay in Ukraine should not expect the U.S. government to go to their rescue in the run-up to a potential Russian attack. He urged them to leave the country while commercial flights and rail transport are still functioning.

"We do a great deal to provide support for our fellow citizens, but, as you know, there are real limits to what we are able to do in a war zone," the official said.

The official said U.S. military support to Ukraine was continuing, including with a new shipment of ammunition that was expected to arrive Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said Saturday that it was pulling out 160 members of the Florida National Guard who have been on a training mission in Western Ukraine. The troops, who have been in Ukraine since late November, will be repositioned elsewhere in Europe.

A British junior defense minister also said Saturday that British military trainers in Ukraine would leave over the weekend. "There will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is any conflict with Russia," James Heappey told Sky News.

Germany on Saturday joined the growing list of governments urging their citizens to get out of Ukraine as soon as possible. Britain, Latvia, Norway, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and others have issued similar advisories in recent days.

Canada has shuttered its embassy in Kyiv and relocated its diplomatic staff to a temporary office in Lviv, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Saturday. Lviv is home to a Ukrainian military base that has served as the main hub for Canada's 200-soldier training mission in the former Soviet country.

BORDER ON ALERT

The tensions along Ukraine's borders remained high Saturday, with Russia about to kick off a third day of military exercises in Belarus.

On the second day of the maneuvers, the Russian military touted field training on land and in the air. Fighter jet crews practiced destroying approaching aircraft, and Russian motorized rifle units paired with Belarusian special operations forces to attack mock troop formations. Marine scouts also led classes on ambush tactics and surveillance, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian buildup has drawn European nations closer to the United States. U.S. officials confirmed Friday that an additional 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to Poland, adding to the 1,700 troops already dispatched to that country. And Finland, a non-NATO member that has close ties with Russia and the alliance, announced Friday that it was purchasing military assets from the United States.

Further U.S.-Russia tensions arose Saturday when the Russian Defense Ministry summoned the U.S. Embassy's military attache after it said the navy detected an American submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific. The submarine declined orders to leave, but it departed after the navy used unspecified "appropriate means," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to project calm as he observed military exercises Saturday near Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

"We are not afraid, we're without panic, all is under control," he said.

Zelenskyy met Friday with his National Security and Defense Council to review military and diplomatic readiness. His government sought to reassure citizens that Ukraine "remains stable and ready for various scenarios of events," according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

But Ukrainian armed forces chief commander Lt. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov issued a more defiant joint statement Saturday.

"We are ready to meet the enemy, and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins and NLAWs" they said, referring to anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons. "Welcome to hell!"

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Hendrix, Amy Cheng, Missy Ryan, Alex Horton, Karen DeYoung, Tyler Pager and Michael E. Miller of The Washington Post; and by Jim Heintz, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee, Colleen Long, Mark Lewis and Robert Gillies of The Associated Press.





Recently deployed soldiers with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division set up camp Saturday at a military airport in Mielec in southeastern Poland. U.S. officials confirmed Friday that an additional 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne would be sent to Poland. (AP/Beata Zawrzel)







President Joe Biden, at Camp David, Md., on Saturday, again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders. The call was “professional and substantive” but produced “no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks,” a senior administration official said. (AP/The White House)







Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Ukraine during a visit Saturday to Nadi, Fiji. Blinken spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, warning him that invading Ukraine “would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response.” (AP/Kevin Lamarque)











Gallery: Crisis over Ukraine, 2-12-2022







