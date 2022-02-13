Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Feb. 1
Andrew and Megan Schalchlin, Maumelle, daughter.
Feb. 2
Shaun and Takisha Reynolds, Maumelle, daughter.
Garrett and Carlie Berry, Conway, son.
Feb. 4
Llewelyn, Sr. and Alexis Rogers, North Little Rock, daughter.
Ashleigh Brown and William Wilson, North Little Rock, daughter.
Feb. 6
DJ and Darby Horton, DeWitt, daughter.
Marilyn Pritchett and Paul Schuller, Little Rock, son.
Feb. 7
Andrea Stokes and Jacob Nolen, Little Rock, daughter.
Feb. 8
Leon, Jr. and ZaQira Ellis, North Little Rock, son.
Austin and Angelica Carpenter, Cabot, daughter.
Feb. 9
Myisha and Laura Harris, Little Rock, son.
Timothy and Megan Harper, Little Rock, son.