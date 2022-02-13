Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

KO Construction, 201 Keightley Drive, Little Rock, $850,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $437,750.

Dave Grundfest, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $89,439.

RESIDENTIAL

Corco Construction, 12600 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $1,900,000.

Jack Hartsell Custom, 25 Ridgeview, Little Rock, $1,600,000.

River Rock Builders, 54 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $486,000.

Rush and Company, 14 Bugle Court, Little Rock, $90,000.

ODS Enterprises, 58 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, $75,000.