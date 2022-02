The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1200 Brookwood Dr., residential, DeShawn Woods, 10 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $6,500.

• 1901 Wright Ave., commercial, Our Community Market, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $510.

72204

• 4215 W. Eighth St., residential, Larry Robinson, 5:14 p.m. Feb. 2, property value unknown.

• 1400 Leander Dr., residential, Adrian Harris, 12 a.m. Feb. 6, property value unknown.

• 3700 S. University Ave., commercial, Jackson Hewitt, 12 a.m. Feb. 6, property value unknown.

• 5500 W. 12th St., commercial, Advanced Auto, 6:10 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $191.

• 3900 John Barrow Road, commercial, Norris Furniture, 5:24 a.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $153.

• 10509 David O. Dodd Road, residential, Layth Quassas, 5:51 p.m. Feb. 9, property value unknown.

• 10509 David O. Dodd Road, residential, Brian Watkins, 5 p.m. Feb. 9, property value unknown.

• 1624 S. University Ave., commercial, Joseph's Discounts, 3:59 a.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $8,100.

• 7712 Westwood Ave., residential, Precious Hall, 8 a.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $4,651.

• 5900 W. 12th St., commercial, Sharks, 4 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $650.

72205

• 4900 W. Markham St., commercial, Popeyes Chicken, 7 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $300.

• 1003 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., commercial, Subway, 12:01 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $701.

• 10500 W. Markham St., commercial, Subway, 7:17 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $5.

72206

• 2802 S. Summit St., residential, Eddie Humphries, 7:35 a.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $500.

72209

• 29 Eaton Dr., residential, James Camacho, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $26,503.

• 8805 Herrick Lane, residential, Charmaine Smith, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $1,200.

• 9101 Auxor Road, residential, Jhaylee Crusterson, 1 p.m. Feb. 2, property value unknown.

• 26 Southern Oaks Dr., residential, Cassandra Buris, 1:17 p.m. Feb. 2, property valued at $4,100.

• 18 S. Meadowcliff Dr., residential, Michael Sluder, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $5.

• 9310 Hilaro Springs Road, residential, Allen Brown, 10:50 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $7.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Shirley Gamble, 1 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $127.

72223

• 15515 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Ernest Avance, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 608 W. 23rd St., residential, Derrick Green, 9:15 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $2,114.

• 1605 N. Maple St., commercial, Hicks Rentals, 4 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $1,000.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Megan MacDonald, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $200.

• 1000 W. Fourth St., residential, Jacob Stewart, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $1,200.

• 601 W. Broadway, commercial, Big Red Valero, 1:33 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $100.

72117

• 4613 W. Bethany Road, commercial, Cherokee Building Materials Inc., 12:39 a.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $1,829.

• 119 E. Emily St., residential, Fanta Starr-Bell, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $115.

• 5524 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Ok Mart, 5:43 a.m. Feb. 5, property value unknown.

• 3201 Arkansas 161, residential, Scott Landers, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $4,050.

72118

• 1713 Arrowhead Road, residential, Brittany Tatum, 12:29 p.m. Jan. 31, property value unknown.

• 4715 Allen St., residential, Matthew Dreher, 12:46 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $227.