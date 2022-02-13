Burning not detrimental to turkey reproduction

In a few weeks, turkey hunters will be distraught when the U.S. Forest Service starts conducting controlled burns in the Ouachita National Forest.

Some of the burns will occur during nesting season, and many hunters believe that the fires will destroy turkey nests and contribute to a perceived paucity of turkeys in the Ouachita National Forest. To abuse an overused phrase, the optics are not good, but the results benefit turkeys immensely, even in the short term.

Even though tree species are different around the South, the methodology for managing southern pine forests is universal. Fire is the most effective tool for improving existing turkey habitat and creating new turkey habitat. If done correctly, in proper scale, burning in nesting season is not known to have an adverse affect on turkey nesting productivity.

Warren Montague, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service in Waldron, helped implement the Pine-Bluestem Restoration Project in the western portion of the Ouachita National Forest in the mid 1990s. Every year, he hears from turkey hunters who are convinced that late-season burning destroys turkey nests.

"Prescribed burning is one of the only forest management tools available to practically manage immense landscapes of potentially productive turkey habitat, not just in Arkansas, but throughout the range of the species," Montague wrote in an email.

The results are inescapable. The western Ouachita National Forest supports the largest populations of wild bobwhite quail on public land in the South. It provides food for whitetailed deer, and it contains a lot of food, nesting and brood rearing habitat for wild turkeys.

Prescribed fire is a major driver for wild turkey populations in southern woodlands in states that have a lot better turkey hunting than we have in Arkansas.

Once encompassing nearly 90 million acres from southern Virginia to east Texas, longleaf pine forests support nearly 600 plant and animal species, including 29 threatened and endangered species. Due to industrial timber species conversion, only about 3% of the longleaf pine ecosystem remains. Due to generational fire suppression, much of the remnant is in poor condition.

To maintain, improve, and increase the remnant, the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service established the Longleaf Pine Initiative in 2010 to facilitate private and public conservation partnerships.

The Longleaf Pine Initiative is also a key element in "America's Piney Woods," one of the National Wild Turkey Federation's "Big Six of Wildlife Conservation." The NWTF is a key partner in the Longleaf Pine Initiative, advocating wild turkey management and representing turkey hunters' interests within the context of the initiative's overall conservation goals.

Ricky Lackey, the NWTF's Florida biologist, said that longleaf pine forests evolved with fire, as did shortleaf pine forests, which often overlap. We have shortleaf pines in Arkansas. It is not coincidental, Lackey said, that these areas support healthy turkey populations.

"It's incredibly important," Lackey said. "A well managed longleaf pine ecosystem is as good as it gets for wild turkeys. Without good, consistent fire, you don't have the understory and ground story structure that's important for poults and nesting cover. Without consistent burning, they can become much too overgrown and woody for birds to use properly."

Lackey said that wild turkeys and bobwhite quail are within a small category of birds that depend on fire to provide structure they need to facilitate their life cycle.

"Any burned area can be utilized by a hen and her brood," Lackey said, adding that turkeys use phases of a burn rotation differently. An area that was burned last year is not as good for brood habitat, but it is improving as nesting habitat. That area won't be burned for at least two more years. A hen will take her brood from nesting habitat to a freshly burned area as soon as they are ready.

The size of burns is important, of course. Burns covering about 100 acres are better than 1,000-acre burns because large burns increase the distance from nesting areas and foraging areas. However, large burns do not immolate broods or nests. Ultimately, a large burn is better than no burning.

"If I'm a public land hunter and I see a fire that's been conducted in longleaf ecosystem, know that fire is a benefit in most cases and that it is not detrimental," Lackey said. "It's needed for that forest to thrive. We're always talking about fire, still there's been a slow, gradual decline of prescribed fire in the Southeast. We need burn more, not less."