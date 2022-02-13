Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Feb. 13 ASC sets auditions for ‘The Outsiders’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will continue auditions for “The Outsiders” Feb. 13 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main building, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. In “The Outsiders,” a teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers, are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. ASC invites ages 12 and older to sign up. For more information and register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances are scheduled for April 15-17, and April 22-24. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection ahead of time, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Monday, Feb. 14 Watson Chapel board to meet

Th e Watson Chapel School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recognition of Wildcat Warriors and employees of the month, superintendent’s report and a hearing regarding expelling a student with a handgun, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 15 New deadline set on 1890 Scholars program

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program has been extended to Feb. 15, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students at historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor’s degree, books and the cost of room and board, Bell said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. To learn more about eligibility and to access the application packet, visit https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890National-Scholars.

Blue & You accepts grant applications

Schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state could receive funds to further their work. The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting applications for mini grants. Agencies can request up to $2,000. The foundation is updating the mini grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment, according to a news release. Applications for 2022 grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation by Feb. 15. To submit an application or for details visit https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15 Ivy Center announces Zoom meetings

The Ivy Center for Education will hold online workshops. According to a news release, seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend these sessions via Zoom: Feb. 15 — 6-7 p.m. Black History Program with Michaela Howard, educator. Feb. 22 — 6-7:30 p.m. Black History Quiz Bowl Competition; prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education’s Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 Jefferson County crop production meeting set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a row crop production meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the waterfront building in Regional Park, according to a news release. The speakers will be Jason Kelley, Extension agronomist-wheat and feed grains; Jeremy Ross, Extension agronomist-soybeans; Jarrod Hardke, Extension rice agronomist; Tommy Butts, Extension weed scientist; and Nick Bateman, Extension entomologist. A meal will be provided following the last speaker, sponsored by Simmons Bank. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent, (870) 534-1033.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Feb. 17 Advertising & Promotion panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Finance Committee meeting will be held at noon Feb. 17 at the A&P Offices, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the A&P Financials and Civic Auditorium Complex Commission Financials.

Friday, Feb. 18 Watercolor and Wine Workshop set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse in a workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Kresse will introduce participants 21 and older to watercolors. Patrons can learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition, and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available during the workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. No experience is necessary. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. Details: ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Saturday, Feb. 19 House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-2 p.m. or until all the food boxes are gone. Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is required to wear a mask and everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver’s license.) All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Participants won’t get a box if they don’t have the information required, according to the release.

ASC sets Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites participants to exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 19 during Yoga in the Loft. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. ASC will hold the program in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623. S. Main St. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can at the door; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People should sign up at asc701.org/adult-classesor call (870) 536-3375. Class size is limited. Masks are required. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 19 ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Feb. 21 Candidate announcements accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won’t be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Thursday, Feb. 24 Lighthouse sets Family Science Night

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School, 708 W. Second Ave., will host Family Science Night with Seeds 2 STEM from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The community is invited to attend the event, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Supplies are provided for up to 12 hands-on science activities. The program is designed for parents and caregivers to self-guide their students through each station thereby supporting family-learning experiences that encourage children to continue pursing STEM subjects. School age children must be accompanied by parents/guardians and can’t be dropped off at the event.

Little Rock VA sets virtual claims clinic Feb. 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Feb. 23. During the virtual claims clinic, staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one, according to a news release. Veterans and their family members may also use VA’s Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For details about benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Through Thursday, Feb. 24 Small Works open at SAU

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia in the Brinson Art Gallery until Feb. 24. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Mayor, senator honorees at Black History event

The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month will include Mayor Shirley M. Washington and state Sen. Stephanie Flowers among honorees. Jason Irby, an author and Wabbaseka native, will present the celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center at Little Rock, according to a news release. Washington and Flowers will be among six honorees of the 2022 Legend Among Us award. Covid protocols will be observed. Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail. com.

Through Monday, Feb. 28 Arsenal to conduct prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Tuesday, March 1 White Hall School District hosts art showcase

The White Hall School District’s Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5-6:30 p.m. March 1 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The public is invited to attend this event, according to a news release from Julie Caple, art teacher at Gandy Elementary School. The showcase will feature selected artwork from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

Through Tuesday, March 1 Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Thursday, March 3 ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore’s PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC’s main building through April 30. Moore’s paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Friday, March 4 Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer’s official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5 ‘Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle’ exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host “Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle,” an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center’s curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, “Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise” in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise’s textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, “Breath.” Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7 New county health unit , coroner’s office to open

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner’s office will be held March 7. The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city’s accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.



