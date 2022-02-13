Herbert Stein was an American pointy-head type who dabbled in the dismal science--economics. He was called the liberal's conservative and the conservative's liberal. Which fit him nicely in the Nixon/Ford administration(s). Herbert Stein may be best known today for saying if something can't last forever, it will stop.

Yep.

Word came from a different kind of science beat this past week: Dinosaurs went through a pandemic 150 million years ago. They had trouble. They got over it. They lived another 100 million years.

One hundred million years is a long time. We can't go on living like this for another 100 million years.

The current (human) pandemic will stop. It might not be over yet, and it might not even be the beginning of the end (as Churchill once noted about another crisis) but it might be the end of the beginning.

Get your shots.

Mask mandates are coming to an end, even in blue states. The number of hospitalizations due to covid-19 dropped below 100,000 in this nation last week. The chief medical adviser to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said the country is "on the road to approaching normality." Normality is a longer word that doctors use instead of "normal."

California's indoor mask mandate will expire this week for those who've been vaccinated, according to the governor of that state. Although you should see a lot of masks in the stands at the Super Bowl today.

Connecticut's school mask mandate will expire at the end of the month.

Illinois officials announced its "universal" indoor mask mandate will expire Feb. 28, too.

Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington state all made the news this past week by announcing their own loosening rules. These are very blue states. People have decided this can't go on forever, so it will stop.

Get your shots.

In Arkansas, things are looking up. That is, down: The numbers in the charts keep dropping. Hospitalizations are declining. New case numbers are declining. And something else is declining: the number of people getting vaccinated. As the good news comes out about the pandemic and loosening rules, folks might think that it's safe to go back to 2019 again.

But a nurse friend tells us this pandemic isn't through with us. As much as we'd like to be through with it. And she's still watching patients suffer in the hospital. And, she reminds, they are all unvaccinated.

Get your shots.

And let's end this.