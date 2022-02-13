Carmen Capri Portillo





Carmen Portillo, Arkansas' first certified chocolatier and owner of Cocoa Belle Chocolates, is talking about her first taste of high-end sweets. She was living in Morden, United Kingdom, near London.

"I went out shopping with one of my girlfriends, and she took me to Wimbledon. We stopped to get some lunch, and across from where we stopped was this chocolate shop. It was just this tiny, tiny shop."

What she saw inside was unlike anything she knew from home.

"The chocolates were like jewels glistening through the window," she says. "Being from Arkansas, I'd never seen anything like that. The closest we had was, like, Godiva boxed chocolates or something."

And the taste lived up to the appearance.

"When you have a ratio of chocolate shell and the ganache inside and then maybe a little crunch all in one bite -- it can be 10 different experiences. It's a balance of chocolate and cream or fruit or a nut taste all in a tiny little bite."

Just as exciting was that she could see the workers in the shop's kitchen tempering and molding the chocolate.

"It was a process I didn't even know existed," she says.

They weren't cheap, but she bought boxes of chocolates with her credit card. She had to be careful, though, because her mom was paying the bill.

"I remember her saying, 'What are you spending this money on,' so I didn't do it too often."

CHOCOLATE CRAVINGS

Portillo, who grew up in Little Rock, was 19 when she moved to Morden with her British boyfriend in 2003.

"I was in a relationship that seemed to be OK but ended up going very, very south. It was physically abusive."

Indulging in high-end chocolates provided a brief respite.

"I was 19-20 years old, in an abusive relationship; I'd left my home country and had nowhere to go. It was a real low point. I was young and prideful and too ashamed to tell my mom that I'd made a mistake. For me, those chocolates meant more to me than I realized. They made me feel good. They tasted good and were beautiful and they were my little escape from reality."

On a low-budget visit to Paris, she sought out other sweet shops.

"Everywhere there were crepes and chocolates and macarons," she says. "I really became enamored with the artistry and the delicate flavors that the Parisians had in their chocolates and confections. They incorporate a lot of fruits and liqueurs, just enough to give you the essence but it doesn't overtake the whole confection."

After about 18 months in England, Portillo used the money she'd saved from a medical billing job for the National Health Service to leave the country and the relationship and returned to Arkansas.

A few years later she would be happily married to her husband, Los Angeles native Robert Portillo. Their 8-year-old daughter, Isabel, is a true chocolate snob.

"Even Halloween candy -- Snickers, M&M's -- she doesn't mess with it. I raised her right," Portillo says with a laugh.

In 2008 Portillo started Cocoa Belle, navigating the inevitable ups and downs of running a small business and using her creativity to make treats for chocolate lovers and companies like Louis Vuitton, Disney+ and others. She was a semi-finalist on "Bake You Rich," the Food Network show hosted by Buddy "Cake Boss" Valestro and was featured in Vogue magazine's Culinary Collection.

She has operated two Cocoa Belle retail locations and now sells through her website, cocoabellechocolates.com, and has an in-store partnership with Bella Vita Jewelry in downtown Little Rock. Cocoa Belle treats can also be found around the holidays at Savory Pantry in Hot Springs and the Green Corner Store in Little Rock.

And because she had a dream about it at a time when she felt the grind of running her business was sapping her creativity, Portillo made a dress out of chocolate that was worn by a model greeting attendees at CARTI's 2017 Festival of Fashion at the Statehouse Convention Center.

"We took 15-minute breaks in a walk-in freezer to cool her down and keep things from melting," she writes in an email. "It was hilarious."

Stephanie Jones didn't even like chocolate when she met Portillo about 10 years ago in a Zumba class.

"I bought a box [from Cocoa Belle] and I looked at her and I said 'Oh, my God,'" Jones remembers. "When you eat that chocolate it is an experience."

The two are close friends and their children are also besties.

"What I love about Carmen is how she has taken her bumps in life and has turned them into this beautiful pathway. She does not let anything stop her. We all have our moments of self-doubt, but she never gives up. She's also very creative and a lot of fun."

VALENTINE'S DAY

It's a sunny morning in late January and Portillo, whose frequent smiles are evident even though she is wearing a black mask, is at Arkitchen, the Little Rock facility that provides workspace for local caterers, bakers, food truck owners, personal chefs, manufacturers and confectioners.

This is where she and Priscilla Williams, Cocoa Belle's production assistant and Arkansas' second certified chocolatier, create handmade truffles, barks, cocoa mixes and chocolate sauces that have made Cocoa Belle beloved among chocaholics. It's quiet today, but the Valentine's rush is looming.

"This whole thing will be filled with boxes and chocolate," Portillo says. "This is our Super Bowl time."

Penny Ferguson of Arkadelphia is a Cocoa Belle fan.

"The chocolate is so interesting and from the first bite, you are hooked," she says. "It's not sweet, it's not like we normally think of chocolate. It really arouses the taste buds. She uses so many different flavors, like rosewater and Sandeman port wine. She and Priscilla are both so creative."

Cecile Rose is another devoted customer.

"She does these cocoa pecans that I give my neighbors and friends for Christmas, and everyone loves them," she says. "We are so lucky to have her in Little Rock."

Portillo's mom, Rhonda Kimble, worked in Fair Housing for the Arkansas Development Finance Authority for more than 35 years. Her brother, Robert Gray Jr., is eight years older.

"Fun childhood," Portillo remembers. "Mom worked hard, but we were a close family. I was extremely close to my grandmother, Almarine Batts, in Jacksonville. I was always in the kitchen with her. That's kind of where my love for cooking and baking and flavor came from. We baked cakes, cookies and she made amazing pie."

After she returned from England, Portillo took the practical route with a job at Little Rock accounting firm BKD. She went back to school to study accounting and it was also around this time that she met future husband Robert. They've been married for 15 years.

An accounting career seemed safe, but Portillo was thinking about a change.

"I wanted to do something I was passionate about," she says. "I knew I wanted to do something culinary, but I did not want to become a chef."

Owning a bakery was also out, mainly because of the hours.

"I did not want to get up at 3 o'clock in the morning to start baking bread," she says with a laugh.

She remembered, though, how happy chocolate made her.

"It was an experience I really hadn't shared with anyone. I wasn't trying chocolates in Europe and calling home [to rave about it]. It was just something for me, but I see how the seed was planted when I thought of all those feelings of happiness and comfort and it clearly had a huge impact on me."

GOOGLING A CAREER

She told Robert that she wanted to become a chocolatier and did what most people would do -- Googled "How to become a chocolatier."

Keep in mind, she had never worked in a bakery or chocolate shop. She wasn't even whipping up crazy homemade chocolate experiments at home other than the occasional batch of fudge or cookies.

None of that mattered. She enrolled in a two-week intensive course with Notter School for Confectionery and Chocolate Arts in Orlando, Fla., under the instruction of Swiss chocolatier Ewald Notter.

She was in a class with about 20 others, including pastry chefs from high-end hotels.

"I just kept my head down and took everything in like a sponge. That was where I learned the language of chocolate and what a chocolatier does and this world of desserts and confections. By the time I got back home I had tempered chocolate, airbrushed, done sculpture work, made chocolate flowers; there was so much hands-on learning."

Chocolate not only gave her a medium in which she could create confections -- from small to elaborate -- it also scratched her science itch.

"I'm a huge science nerd, and working with chocolate is an alchemy. It's not for the faint of heart. Everything I do is done to the gram."

Through the Notter school, she moved on to study for six months during an online program with Ecole Chocolat Professional School of Chocolate Arts in Vancouver, British Columbia and became a certified chocolatier in 2007.

The next year, she opened Cocoa Belle in a space in the Little Rock River Market. And, like in that little shop in Wimbledon, customers could see her making the sweets she sold.

"I knew [many] Arkansans didn't know how chocolates were made and I wanted people to see the full process."

She also knew that selling high-end sweets would be a challenge.

"Everything is handmade, so nine pieces of chocolate for $20 in Arkansas was a little risky, but I felt comfortable with it."

Along for the ride from almost the beginning was Williams, who Portillo calls "my right hand."

Williams was a student at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech's Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Institute when she did an unpaid internship with Cocoa Belle in 2009. That same year, she attended The Art Institute International Culinary School in Dallas and in 2018 became Arkansas' second certified chocolatier.

Portillo is her boss, friend, co-worker and godmother to her 9-month-old twins, Asher and A'Zion Williams says.

"She says we're like an old married couple. We will have our back and forths, but it's all love. We learn from each other. She pushed me to go to school to become a chocolatier."

Robert, Portillo's husband, helped out a few weekends early on.

"He's super supportive and we love each other, but we're both Type-A people and we don't need to work together," Portillo says, laughing.

SURVIVING A PANDEMIC

In 2010, she had to shut down the River Market space.

"The timing was bad," she says. "And I didn't understand enough about business at that point to know about the market and the economy."

Being downtown in such a high-visibility spot helped her forge valuable connections, though, and she sold chocolates to corporate clients like the Capital Hotel, her old accounting firm BKD and others.

She also started selling through Etsy, delivering chocolates to customers herself in her Honda Civic.

"I was a little gun-shy, but I put myself back out there on Etsy and I started my Cocoa Belle Facebook page and started getting followers. Then I got a little bit of press" and that led to making chocolates for weddings and other events.

In 2017 she opened a new retail spot in Bryant, which turned out to be too small as her chocolate manufacturing grew.

And though retail is strong around Valentine's Day and Christmas, there wasn't enough business in the off season. In 2019 she closed the Bryant location and took Cocoa Belle to the Arkitchen co-op.

"In order to survive, you have to be willing to pivot," says Portillo, who serves on the KUAR/KLRE UALR Public Radio Friends of the Board and the Juneteenth Arkansas Foundation. The ability to adapt became even more valuable when the coronavirus struck.

"I'll never forget it. March 10, 2020, when everything closed, within a week I had more than $9,000 in contracted business cancel," she says. "I had a wedding in Chicago, a grand opening for a hotel, I had stuff lined up and when we couldn't gather anymore, it was just boom-boom-boom. There went my business."

When people starting working from home, however, she noticed an increase in orders as some companies were sending chocolates as treats to their workers. Last February, fashion house Louis Vuitton hired Cocoa Belle to make more than 300 chocolate treats for its New York employees.

"That was a huge win for us," she says.

She has also benefited, she says, from the increased consumer awareness of small businesses owned by people of color.

"I'm one of the few [Black-owned chocolate shops] in the nation. We've been able to capitalize on that and I love the support," she says.

Cocoa Belle was hired to provide the chocolate sauce for swag bags at the virtual premiere of "One Night in Miami," the 2020 Amazon Prime film directed by Regina King. And its Nine-Piece Truffle Boxes were given out as part of a drive-in event celebrating the addition of the 1997 version of "Cinderella" starring Brandy and Whitney Houston to the Disney+ streaming service.

She can't get too far into specifics, but Portillo says there is a deal in the works that will have Cocoa Belle making a new line of chocolates for a "big box store" early next year.

Says Williams: "I'm excited about the future of Cocoa Belle and us being two African-American women and the first certified chocolatiers in Arkansas. We're here for the long haul."

Running her business hasn't always been easy, Portillo admits, but she believes that "success is where preparation meets opportunity.

"My husband tells me, 'You have a 100% chance of failure if you never try.' If I keep preparing, keep doing my thing and put myself out there, there will be opportunities and that's when you get the success. I think God is intentional in everything. There are times when things haven't worked out, but I can see how it prepared me for something different."

SELF PORTRAIT

Carmen Portillo

• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: Feb. 22, 1984, Little Rock

• MY FAVORITE SUBJECTS IN SCHOOL WERE: Science and art history.

• MY FIRST JOB WAS: Waitress at Woodland Heights Retirement Community

• I AM HAPPIEST WHEN: I'm on vacation with my family.

• MY FAVORITE TIME OF DAY IS: Nap time on a Sunday afternoon after eating.

• BEING A SMALL-BUSINESS OWNER IS: Not for the faint of heart. It's for the brave, the patient, and the persistent. It's for the overcomer.

• A TALENT I WISH I HAD: To play the drums.

• THE BOOK I HAVE RE-READ MOST IS: The Bible.

• MY FAVORITE POSSESSION IS: My grandmother's diamond solitaire necklace.

• THE BEST THING ABOUT CHOCOLATE IS: It makes people happy. It's impossible to be sad while eating chocolate.

• THE SONG I ALWAYS TURN UP WHEN IT COMES ON THE RADIO IS: "Golden" by Jill Scott.

• ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Resilient





“When you have a ratio of chocolate shell and the ganache inside and then maybe a little crunch all in one bite — it can be 10 different experiences. It’s a balance of chocolate and cream or fruit or a nut taste all in a tiny little bite.” -Carmen Portillo (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





