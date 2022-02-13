Club news: Train and orchid lovers plan shows

Golf

Bella Vista Women's 5+4 Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2022 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5+4 hole golf offers it all -- fun, fellowship and exercise.

The group usually plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays, April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) No handicaps are used.

To sign up to play, sign up at the golf course once play starts in April. Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4 Hole Golf Association.

Information: nstorck@att.net or charsorenson@gmail.com.

Democrats

Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Feb. 15 via Zoom. The speaker will be Jesse Gibson, candidate for Arkansas attorney general.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

Computers

Bella Vista Computer Club has these activities scheduled for February:

Feb. 14 -- General Meeting: "Complete Robocall Defense," 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 -- Help Clinic: 9 a.m.-noon.

Feb. 16 -- "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive," 2-4 p.m. in Training Center.

Feb. 23 -- "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New," 9-11 a.m. in Training Center.

Feb. 23 -- "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2," 4-6 p.m. in Training Center.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join in for a walk on Feb. 23 in Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store at 1295 N. Mt. Olive St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Bob Henry Park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated to $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: Email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society announces the 19th annual Great Northwest Arkansas Model Train Show to be held Feb. 26 at the Benton County Fair Grounds in Bentonville. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an admission fee of $8 for adults and children 12 and younger admitted free. There will be $1 off at the door with a donation of non-perishable food items. The proceeds will be donated to local charities.

There will not be a meeting in February as preparation for the show will take its place. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 24 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

Information: Email train072@cox.net.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Bella Vista Public Library. The club is looking for a volunteer member for the March meeting. To simplify the lunch there will be pizza ($5). Bring your writing and projects that you have been working on. If you would like written feedback from members, please bring hard copies.

This will be an open meeting. Members share, discuss questions from participants, and then follow with open readings.

Volunteers are also needed for the spring session, March through May.

Information: (608) 642-1294 or email bvvillagewriters@gmail.com.

Orchid Society

The 11th annual Orchids in the Garden and Orchid Show and Sale, co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5; and noon to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

This AOS judged show features hundreds of blooming orchids in exhibits from regional societies as well as local members. Exotic plants from around the world will be available for sale, but come early for the best selection.

Admission is $10. Show and Sale proceeds benefit both nonprofit organizations.

Information: bgozarks.org, oso-web.org or (479) 310-4310.