Collage exhibition opening at ASC

Was it ever real?

Meikel Church’s collage-centric collection, which aims to answer that question, opens Mar. 3 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.

ASC will also host a joint reception for “Was It Ever Real?” and “PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes: Carl E. Moore” from 5-7 p.m. Mar. 3.

The theme for Church’s work is “the past as it was as it happened, as we see it today, and how it will look in the future before it fades away completely,” Church said. The exhibition features more than 20 of his recent works.

A No r t h Little Rock-based collage/ mixed-media artist, Church seeks to challenge concepts of perception through his artwork. He began creating collages in 2013 and quickly became addicted to the absurdity of taking found images, mostly from old books and magazines, and rethinking the pre-existing image in another context, he said.

“Collage, for me, is about change: Taking an image, removing it from its surroundings, placing it somewhere new, and reimagining its context, and meaning,” Church said.

Church uses a minimal approach, leaving space to get in there, move around, and discover something for yourself that wasn’t initially intended, he said.

“The beauty of collage is that every piece starts with an image, then builds, and changes until something that may seem hidden ultimately reveals itself.” The “Was It Ever Real?” exhibit is sponsored by Relyance Bank, according to a news release.

For more information about Church and to view more of his work, visit his website meikelchurchcollage.com.

“Was It Ever Real?” will be on view in the Ben J. Altheimer Foundation Gallery through June 4, 2022. For detail about the exhibition, contact ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan via email at jlenehan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.