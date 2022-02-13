College women's teams benefit from local talent

Our man, sports writer Paul Boyd, keeps you informed about the Arkansas women's basketball team and former prep stars from our area like Sasha Goforth of Fayetteville, Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside, and Maryam Dauda of Bentonville, who is redshirting this season.

There's plenty more competing at the college level, although too many to list here. Still, we can provide an update on a few of them.

Sara Bershers (Fort Smith Northside/UT-Rio Grande Valley)

Sara Bershers is carrying a hot hand for the Vaqueros, which is defined by Webster's New World Dictionary as a cowboy or herdsman. Just last week, the sophomore guard from Northside scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers in a victory over Seattle University.

Bershers is the older sister of Tracy Bershers, who has played in three games as a freshman this season at Oklahoma State. Sarah Bershers is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds this season for UT-Rio Grand Valley, a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference.

Coriah Beck (Fayetteville/Memphis)

The Beck surname demands attention in basketball in the city Memphis, where Corey Beck's daughter is a sophomore guard for the Lady Tigers.

Coriah Beck is contributing 3.7 points off the bench for Memphis, which is 13-8 overall and 4-6 in the American Athletic Conference. She flashed her potential as a scorer when she pumped in 14 points in 14 minutes during a win over Florida A&M.

Coriah Beck teamed in the backcourt with Sarah Goforth at Fayetteville and her younger sister, Wynter Beck is the leading scorer this season for the Lady Bulldogs. Big daddy Corey, obviously, has reason to be proud of his girls.

Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville/Missouri State)

Heartbreak. Absolute heartbreak.

That was the emotional response from the Missouri State women when Jasmine Franklin, a senior and the second-leading rebounder in the country, suffered a season-ending knee injury in late December.

"I'm heartbroken for you," Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton wrote on Twitter at the time. "You were on your way to being an All-American! I'm so proud of your growth (on and off the court) and just want you to know that I/we will be with you every step of the way!"

Franklin is a four-year starter who was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season when the Lady Bears reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She was off to another tremendous start (14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds ppg) when she went down with a knee injury against Toledo on Dec. 21.

Franklin, who led Fayetteville to two state championships at Fayetteville, will have the option of returning to Missouri State for another year because of the Covid-19 eligibility rules.

Karrington Whaley (Har-Ber/Henderson State)

The season has gone much better for Karrington Whaley, the former Springdale Har-Ber star who recently surpassed 1,000 points for her career at Henderson State.

That's not all.

Karrington earned the Great American Conference Player of the Week for the third time in two years when she scored 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a 77-72 win over Arkansas Tech earlier this season. Karrington, who'll leave Henderson as the school's all-time blocks leader, is averaging 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a fifth-year senior.

Jamilyn Kinney (Van Buren/Belmont)

Jamilyn Kinney is a sophomore guard who has started all 22 games this season for the Bruins, who are 15-7 overall and 11-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

She averages 4.2 points per game and is third on the team with 66 assists.

Makenna Vanzant (Farmington/Central Missouri)

Central Missouri has benefited greatly with talent from Northwest Arkansas, especially in 2018 when the Jennies won the Division II national championships with six players from our area on the roster, including Paige Redmond, the MVP of the national tournament.

That pipeline continues today with Makenna Vanzant and Madisyn Pense, both of Farmington, on the roster.

Central Missouri fans have yet to witness the full range from Vanzant, who has totaled 33 points in 23 appearances for the Jennies, who are 16-8 overall and 12-5 in conference play. There's still plenty of time left to shine for Vanzant, a redshirt freshman who scored in bunches as a four-year starter and state tournament MVP as a senior with the Cardinals.