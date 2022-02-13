Colleges seek city slice of virus aid

Leaders of both the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas College presented construction plans to city leaders this week in hopes of attaining a combined $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the projects.

UAPB recently broke ground on a soccer and track-and-field complex that would seat up to 2,000 spectators and be the first facility of its kind in the school's history. Athletic Director Chris Robinson said the school is asking the city for $4 million, adding the university has enough to complete the first of three project phases. UAPB has secured $2.5 million toward preparing the ground for installation of the soccer field and track course in the first phase, school Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said.

The second phase would include construction of restrooms, concession stands and emergency shelters, and the third phase would address the building of a 2,000-seat grandstand with a two-story building.

"This is where we are offering an opportunity for the partnership to continue to enhance what you have already started," Robinson said, alluding to Pine Bluff's recent constructions of a library and indoor swimming pool.

Larry Matthews, the community development director for Pine Bluff, said city officials would like to be involved in the construction process, adding that doing so would help the city justify the requested use of the federal funds and that construction is easier to do with specific donations.

When assistant community development director Lori Walker asked about the potential for the complex to serve as an emergency center, Alexander and Robinson affirmed. The facility would also be available for use by the general public when not used by UAPB's athletic teams, they added.

"That's why we're on this call, to continue to build relations with the community," Robinson said. "We've been through some things last February. Our kids had to go to Little Rock [due to plumbing issues stemming from wintry weather]. If we can do some things that will be more convenient right here in Pine Bluff, the community and the campus alike, I think it takes a burden off everyone."

Alexander said he could talk with contractors about building additional indoor space to house persons in an emergency.

Alexander said UAPB has received a $100,000 gift from an unnamed alums. The school has also approached Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson for additional funding, as well as a potential corporate donor, he added.

Arkansas is the only state that has not hosted a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship event in any sport due to a lack of facilities, Robinson said, but the facility would allow UAPB to open its doors to high school and college championship contests.

Southeast Arkansas College President Steven Bloomberg on Thursday asked the city for a $3 million donation toward construction of a student center and residential hall. SEARK has already received $3 million in American Recovery Plan funding from the county judge and will contribute $8 million in total to the project, with hopes of receiving $6 million in state funding.

Bloomberg said SEARK is asking for $1 million more from the state than originally planned due to the rising cost of construction. The costs of the project have ranged in estimations from $36 million to $39 million, with Bloomberg offering a price tag of $38 million Thursday.

Among the building's features, a solar array would be installed on the roof to power the campus, and the college and county would join together in unified command in event of an emergency, Bloomberg said.