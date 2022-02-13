Cougars' 37-game streak at home comes to an end

HOUSTON -- Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis rallied past No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday and snapped the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak.

DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) won their fifth straight.

"Obviously, there was a lot of emotion coming in and after the game, I'm just excited, happy," Duren said. "I know it was a big game for us. I know I had show up. I know I had to come with all I could, and I tried to do it to the best of my abilities."

Houston also lost its second in a row after a 12-game winning streak. It's the first time Houston has lost consecutive games since January 2017, when they lost three in a row.

Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway called the victory his most vindicated because of Houston's win streak and national ranking.

"We came in locked and focused all week," Hardaway said. "I was trying to keep the guys focused on Tulane, but I could tell they were antsy to get to this game because Houston has been the standard in our league."

The Tigers shot 47% and were 9 of 22 on three-pointers and 18 of 19 on free throws.

Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore each had 15 points, and Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (20-4, 9-2). Houston entered with three consecutive wins over the Tigers.

"Most of the guys that we have weren't here last year and I think that matters," Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson said. "The guys that beat those guys are gone. ... I think we can beat Memphis. Memphis can certainly beat us. What we can't do is beat both teams. When you have 19 turnovers you are playing against two teams. We're not good enough to beat both teams."

In other Top 25 games Saturday, Walker Kessler had 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M. The 7-1 North Carolina transfer rejected four of the Aggies' first seven shots. The Tigers (22-3, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak stopped by Arkansas in overtime earlier in the week. The Aggies (15-10, 4-8) dropped their eighth consecutive game. Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) scored 16 points for Auburn. ... Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary's 75-58;. Julian Strawther hit a pair of three-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary's comeback. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Zags (21-2, 10-0 West Coast), who have won a nation-leading 66 consecutive home games. ... Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Arizona overcame a sluggish start to race past Washington for a convincing 92-68 victory. The Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) won their sixth in a row, erasing an early 14-point deficit and dominating the final 30 minutes. ... Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57 victory over Florida. The Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) have won six straight. Kellan Grady had 15 points and TyTy Washington had 10 before leaving the game with 12:51 remaining with a lower left leg injury. He didn't return. ... Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Duke pulled away midway into the second half and beat BC 72-61. Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC). ... Jalen Wilson had 22 points as No. 8 Kansas used a late run to hold on to beat Oklahoma 71-69 The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 consecutive points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. ... Terrence Shannon scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as No. 9 Texas Tech overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4) ended the first half with a 15-5 run, then went ahead to stay by scoring the first nine points after the break. ... Adam Flagler had 20 points with four three-pointers and 10th-ranked Baylor, after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury, went on to beat No. 20 Texas 80-63. Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the 6-8 forward from Cameroon, was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when he got hurt. His left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half and is out indefinitely. ... Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul. Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East) won their eighth consecutive game. ... Drew Peterson had a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA. Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth consecutive rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second consecutive game because of concussion-like symptoms. Reese Dixon-Waters and Chevez Goodwin each added 10 points for USC (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12). ... Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points as Rutgers downed No. 14 Wisconsin 73-65. The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) knocked off then-No. 13 Michigan State 84-63 a week ago Saturday and No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday. ... Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 73-67 Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 left to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10. ... E. J. Liddell had 26 points, Cedric Russell added 12 and No. 16 Ohio State beat Michigan 68-57. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) rebounded from a 66-64 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday to win for the second time in three games. ... Malik Hall scored 18 points and Tyson Walker came off the bench to add 15 as No. 17 Michigan State snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Indiana 76-61. Michigan State (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) is one game behind conference leader No. 13 Illinois. ... Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points and Bo Hodges added 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Butler upset No. 18 Marquette 85-79. The Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) never trailed and snapped a three-game losing streak. ... Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 73-64 victory over Vanderbilt. Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points for the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC), John Fulkerson had 12 and Santiago Vescovi 10. The Commodores (13-11, 5-7) were led by Scotty Pippen, Jr. with 23 points. ... Tevin Brown made a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining and KJ Williams added two free throws 12 seconds later as No. 23 Murray State defeated Morehead State 57-53.

Memphis guard Earl Timberlake (0) drives between Houston guard Kyler Edwards, left, and Reggie Chaney (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

