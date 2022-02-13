Crash on road kills 1 person, injures 2

One Arkansan died and two more were injured in a wreck Saturday morning on Arkansas 265, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Heriberto Nunez-Espinoza, 57, of Springdale was killed about 5:20 a.m. Saturday when a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado going north on the highway crossed into the southbound lanes and hit his 2007 GMC Yukon head-on.

A passenger in Nunez-Espinoza's vehicle, 53-year-old Norma Nunez, also of Springdale, suffered minor injuries while the driver of the second vehicle, Yobany Zambrano-Morales, 20, of Springdale, had severe injuries to both legs.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, troopers noted in the report.