Design discussions given Ok by board

LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock School Board on Thursday authorized district administrators to enter into contract negotiations with two architecture firms to design building projects at Central High and in the northwest part of the city.

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Little Rock was the 9-0 choice for the Central High project, which includes the addition of classrooms and laboratories to replace the 20 portable buildings on the south side of the landmark campus as well a new athletic facility.

Plans also call for the Central auditorium to be renovated, but that’s not part of the scope of the work for Polk Stanley Wilcox.

The firm most recently designed the Little Rock School District’s Southwest High School, which opened in August 2020.

Lewis Architects Engineers of Little Rock was selected in a similar 9-0 vote to design a 1,200-seat traditional high school adjoining Pinnacle View High on Ranch Boulevard.

The selection of architects comes in the aftermath of a Nov. 3 election in which school district voters approved the extended levy of 12.4 debt service mills by 19 years to 2052 to finance about $200 million in facility improvements.

The improvements include the demolition — in its early stages — and construction of a new kindergarten-through-eighth grade school at the site of the vacant McClellan High, as well as the Central and northwest high school projects. Other projects include new roofs and floors throughout the district.

Kelsey Bailey, the district’s deputy chief for finance and operations, said he anticipates the design of the Central projects to take as long as a year. The Central project in particular will be time-consuming because of the efforts that will be needed to preserve the style of the 1927 building, which is a designated historic site by the National Park Service.

Board members Evelyn Callaway and Vicki Hatter questioned district leaders about the timeline for the Central and northwest high school projects in relation to the construction of the building on the McClellan site. The district is committed in a settlement to a federal lawsuit that a new school would be built to replace Cloverdale at the McClellan site before any other construction is undertaken.

Superintendent Mike Poore told the board that he has conferred with the district’s attorney, Chris Heller, and believes the district will be in compliance. The new school for Cloverdale should be in the final stages of construction by the time dirt is turned for the Central and northwest high school projects.

District administrators last year asked architectural firms to apply to be included in a pool of firms available for district employment on projects. Twenty-one firms responded.

More recently the district selected three firms from that pool for each of the two projects. Ten-member committees of administrators and school staff members interviewed the firms for each of the projects and selected the firms recommended to the School Board.

Once contract negotiations are complete, the School Board will be asked to act on the proposed contracts, which could be as soon as later this month or in March, Poore said.