The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Jan. 25-Feb. 7.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
20-201. Hollie Robertson v. Ryan Robertson
21-339. Kassandra Davis v. Mark Davis
21-376. Terri Lumpkin v. Timothy Lumpkin
21-469. Robin Lewis v. Brandon Lewis
21-519. Kendall Murphy v. Jadelynn Murphy
21-547. Catherine Murphy v. Steven Murphy
21-554. Emalie Wilson v. Parker Wilson
22-15. Tina Snipes v. Clinton Snipes
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
20-127. Eric Ralston v. Jacqueline Ralston
20-244. Kevin Dorey v. Amy Dorey
21-176. Dylan Condray v. Danielle Condray
21-251. Kenneth Robison v. Vivian Robison
21-264. Nicole Reid v. Joey Reid
21-295. James Meador v. Kila Meador
21-323. Trina Inman v. April Sprayberry
21-598. Wendy Nicole David v. Steven Neal David