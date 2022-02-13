Education notebook

Students offered new mini-grants

University of Arkansas System students are invited to apply for new mini-grants of up to $1,000 that will be awarded each spring through an endowment formed to honor James L. "Skip" Rutherford III.

Rutherford recently retired as dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in 2021.

Grants can be used for expenses such as technology, conference registration, interview expenses, travel, test preparation, books, equipment or other supplies where a student can demonstrate need through the application process.

The endowment was established at the University of Arkansas Foundation to honor Rutherford and provide support to student leaders across the university system. The grants will be awarded by a committee appointed by UA System vice president for academic affairs, Michael Moore, in accordance with the terms of the endowment.

"As a student, I was fortunate to receive help from others, and learned firsthand that little things mean a lot," Rutherford said. "As a dean, I saw many financial challenges faced by students and was again reminded just how helpful a boost along the way can be. I'm honored that this endowment was established in my name, and I hope these grants help provide opportunities and open doors for others."

The application process requires students to submit information about themselves and their proposed uses of grant funding, along with contact information and a letter of recommendation from a faculty or staff member or administrative adviser at their home campuses. The deadline for submission is April 11.

The application form is available at this link: https://bit.ly/3oJgY7T

More information is available by contacting Ben Beaumont at bbeaumont@uasys.edu or (501) 686-2531.

LRSD to give gifts as shots incentive

The Little Rock School District is proceeding with plans to provide $50 gift cards to students who verify their covid-19 vaccinations.

Gift cards will be available for pickup at the student's school after the March 21-25 spring break.

For elementary students, a parent will need to pick up the card from the school. Middle and high school students will be able to pick up their own gift cards.

Verification of the vaccine record and a signature will be required for receipt of gift cards. The deadline for signing up for the incentive is March 18.

The sign-up for the student vaccine incentive is https://bit.ly/3oHWBbe

NLR district sets early release days

The North Little Rock School Board has voted to allow early release days for students.

The early release days will be Feb. 25, March 11, April 15 and May 20.

On those days, all schools will dismiss two hours early.

State board gets statistical reports

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday received two large statistical reports about school districts.

The Annual Statistical Report for 2020/2021 is a 407-page document that the Arkansas Department of Education submits annually to the governor. The report devotes one page each to the school systems, detailing their revenue and expenditures for the 2020-21 school year and their budgets for the current year.

The annual report also ranks school districts in the different categories, including per pupil expenditures, average daily attendance, number of licensed educators and average salaries of educators.

The report is item VI.2 at this link: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1133?meeting=513598

The Education Board also received a new 79-page report prepared by the University of Arkansas Office of Education Innovation.

The report titled "Synthesis of Analyses Regarding Covid-19 Pandemic Impact" looks at student enrollment, student achievement, graduation rates and trends.

The report is item IX.3.b. at this link: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1133?meeting=513598.