El Dorado graduate in running for Oscar

"Raya and the Last Dragon," a Disney movie written by El Dorado native Qui Nguyen with co-writer Adele Lim has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

"The greatest award continues to be knowing my kids finally have a Southeast Asian superhero that looks like them and their family," Nguyen said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday. "But I'd be lying if I didn't acknowledge this nom feels pretty good too."

An El Dorado High School graduate, Nguyen got his start in theater. He founded his own company, the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company in 2000, with other El Dorado High School graduates and has written several well-received plays, notably "Living Dead in Denmark," which was staged at El Dorado High a few years ago, and "She Kills Monsters," the most-staged play by high schools in 2019.

Nguyen also has written for television, including the PBS series "Peg+CAT" and Netflix's "The Society" along with titles for AMC and SyFy channels.

He was first introduced to the Disney family when he was recruited to work in the Marvel Studios Writers Program. Nguyen told the News-Times last year that he learned about the early production of "Raya" while exploring Walt Disney Animation Studios on a lunch break.

"I immediately wanted to be involved as it's always been a huge dream of mine to write and introduce a new superhero to the world that would look like me and my kids," he said then. "Raya is that hero I've always wanted to see."

Nguyen said that writing a Disney animated feature was unlike any other work he'd done previously. The process took the film's production team to Vietnam -- where Nguyen's parents emigrated from as refugees -- and other Southeast Asian countries for research, and Nguyen remained involved long after handing his script off to the movie's director.

"Writing a Disney Animation feature requires the writer to be part of the process not just at the beginning, but throughout the entire filmmaking process including story boards, layout, and animation," he said. "It's far more collaborative than any other storytelling medium I've ever experienced, and also one of the most artistically satisfying."

"Raya and the Last Dragon" premiered in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5. Disney+ subscribers can watch the movie now, and it's also available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and other streaming platforms.

Other films nominated in the Best Animated Feature category include Disney's "Encanto", Pixar's "Luca", Netflix's "The Mitchells vs The Machines" and Neon's "Flee."