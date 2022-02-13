Engagements

Sheffield Spence, daughter of Lainie and Bryan Spence of North Little Rock, and Aaron Garon, son of Ermie and Jun Garon of Elk Grove, Calif.; April 2.

Caroline Kaifes and Jay Parham are engaged to be married June 25 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dallas.

She is the daughter of Leigh Anne and Kurt Kaifes of Coppell, Texas. Her grandparents are Dorothy and Harold Clough of Liberty, Mo., and Carol and Otto Kaifes of Kansas City, Kan. She received her bachelor's degree of science in elementary education from the University of Kansas at Lawrence, and is an elementary school teacher for the Dallas Independent School District.

He is the son of Kim and Rodney Parham of Little Rock. His grandparents are Mary and Edward Parham of Fordyce, the late Clora Parham and the late Carole and Dr. Charles Weber. He received his bachelor's degree of science in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and his master's degree of science in finance from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and is a consulting manager for Makse Group.