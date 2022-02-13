Faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for covid shots

By the thousands, Americans have been seeking religious exemptions to circumvent covid-19 vaccination mandates, but generally they are doing so without the encouragement of major denominations and prominent religious leaders.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis has defended the vaccines as "the most reasonable solution to the pandemic." The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America declared that its followers would not be offered religious exemptions. And Robert Jeffress, the conservative pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Dallas, voiced similar sentiments.

"Since there is no credible biblical argument against vaccines, we have refused to offer exemptions to the handful of people who have requested them," Jeffress said in an email. "People may have strong medical or political objections to government-mandated vaccines, but just because those objections are strongly felt does not elevate them to a religious belief that should be accommodated."

Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of The Shul of Bal Harbour, an Orthodox synagogue in Surfside, Fla., said he tells congregation members that vaccination should be a matter of choice.

"But I always recommend that they get a medical opinion from a competent professional," he added. "In a serious matter, they should get two concurring medical opinions."

The U.S. Catholic Church is divided on the issue, despite Francis' support for vaccinations. While some bishops have forbidden their priests from assisting in seeking exemptions, other bishops and priests have provided template letters for people claiming conscientious objections from the vaccines.

















"We have had many requests and have helped quite a number process their letter/request," the Rev. Bob Stec of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick, Ohio, said in an email.

"Vaccination is not a universal obligation and a person must obey the judgment of his or her own informed and certain God-given conscience," says one of the letters provided by Stec. "If a Catholic comes to an informed and sure judgment in conscience that he or she should not receive a vaccine, then the Catholic Church acknowledges that the person ... has the right to refuse the vaccine."

New Jersey's Archdiocese of Newark, meanwhile, has advised its priests not to support religious exemptions for parishioners.

"I have been asked about six times and have declined," said the Rev. Alexander Santora, pastor of Our Lady of Grace & St. Joseph Parish in Hoboken.

Candice Buchbinder, a spokesperson for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, said the denomination is studying the question of religious exemptions. She noted that previous documents from the denomination opposed broad religious exemptions and viewed medicine as "a gift of God for the good of the community."

Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, said that even if a denomination encourages vaccination, a church member can still seek an exemption based on individual conscience.

Ledewitz said he would advise a client wanting a religious exemption to say that "I have prayed about this, and I have come to the conclusion that God does not want me to take this vaccine."

Employers have adopted varying approaches to such arguments -- some have granted many exemptions while others, including the U.S. military services, have granted very few.

While reasons for seeking religious exemptions vary, many Christians have cited the covid-19 vaccines' remote connection to abortions. Laboratory-grown cell lines descended from fetuses that were aborted decades ago were used to test the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and to grow viruses used to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. None of those vaccines contain fetal cells.

The Vatican has stated that receiving these covid-19 vaccines is morally acceptable. It opposes abortion-related research but says that a vaccine recipient is not culpable for involvement in it.

While the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has echoed the Vatican teaching, several bishops have assisted people seeking religious exemptions. So has the National Catholic Bioethics Center, a think tank with prominent bishops on its board.

The center's template letter says individual Catholics may interpret church teachings to conclude that it's wrong for them to accept any medical product with a connection to abortion.

The Rev. Tad Pacholczyk, ethicist and director of education at the center, noted that the Vatican specifies that vaccination "must be voluntary."

The church "strongly encourages the safeguarding of conscience rights," he said in a statement, criticizing a "one size fits all" approach to employer mandates.

"Such decisions properly belong in the hands of the individual patient, who can assess his or her on-the-ground situation more meaningfully than any federal agency, politician or employer," he said. "Conscience exemptions to vaccine mandates need to be liberally available not only to Catholics but to all individuals."