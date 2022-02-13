Florida athlete enjoys UA visit





Major University of Arkansas football target Robert Stafford made his second trip to Fayetteville on Jan. 29 for Prospect Day and left very happy he did.

Stafford, 5-11, 170 pounds, of Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, first visited the Hogs for the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State. His uncle Tracy Biggs, a former Western Carolina running back, accompanied him on both visits.

Stafford said special teams coordinator Scott Fountain "showed love the whole weekend."

"He was just really genuine to me and my uncle," Stafford said. "I can tell when somebody is real or they're fake, and I can tell he really wants me at their school. I love that about him."

Satfford spent time with Razorback freshman running back Raheim Sanders, who starred at Rockledge, Fla., which is about 20 miles from Melbourne.

"When I went there, the vibe was different," Stafford said. "I could tell it was genuine. The coaching staff, everybody. Rocket Sanders took me around to the [West Virginia)] basketball game. Telling me about the school, telling me about the academics and how the culture is, and I loved it."

Having Florida native Sanders on campus is a big plus for the Hogs.

"He was saying a lot of positive things about how the culture is and stuff like that and how he thinks it's good to get out of Florida and experience something different and Arkansas is a perfect place because it's real laid back," Stafford said. "There's no pro teams in Arkansas. The pro team is the Razorbacks. So that's crazy right there, so I love that."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Stafford a 4-star prospect. He recorded 42 receptions for 605 yards, 5 touchdowns and 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, 5 pass breakups, an interception and a recovered fumble as a junior.

Arkansas initially recruited Stafford to play receiver but now see him as an athlete, who could also play defensive back.

"It's something my head coach, my uncle and my dad been telling me," Stafford said of also playing defensive back in college.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman told Stafford the Hogs want him regardless of position.

"Coach said. 'We just want you here, it doesn't really matter which position you play,' " Stafford said. " 'We just want you here to be an impact,' and I was like that's crazy."

Stafford said he found Pittman to be entertaining and someone who treats everyone as an equal.

"Coach Pittman is real funny," Stafford said. "I heard Coach Pittman is a type person that treats everybody the same. He doesn't care if you're a star player, if you're a water boy. You don't play. He treats everybody the same. That's what I love about Coach Pittman."

Stafford has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State, Mississippi State, Kentucky and others.

After visiting the Hogs for the Mississippi State game, Stafford said on Twitter the trip was an "eye-opening experience."

"That game was crazy," Stafford said. "They weren't lying about those fans. The fans are crazy about their Razorbacks. They just love their Razorbacks. I can tell it's a family at Arkansas for real. That's why I think Arkansas will always be one of my top schools."

Stafford is planning to narrow his list of schools down this summer. He said his uncle has liked both Arkansas visits.

"He loved it," Stafford said. "He was just saying keep them in your options because they seem real genuine and they love you here."

In addition to his two Arkansas trips, Stafford has visited Central Florida, South Florida and Miami since last summer. He said he knows he can count on his uncle's support.

"He told me he always wanted to get out of Florida and that's kind of what he wants for me. But he really doesn't say it, but I can tell," Stafford said. "He won't tell where he thinks I should go. He'll let me make that decision, but he's in my corner every step of the way."

Stafford stated his desires in a school.

"A family and a fair chance to play," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Robert Stafford





