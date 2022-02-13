French, Dutch police confront convoys





PARIS -- Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada's truckers.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles, ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping van, arrived in The Hague for a similar virus-related protest Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic Dutch parliamentary complex.

Despite days of online organizing efforts, a threatened blockade of Paris failed to materialize Saturday.

Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest, but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic on the Champs-Elysees. Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed onto their vehicles in the middle of the road to create chaos.

Police detained 54 people and handed out 300 tickets to motorists involved in the protest.

Protesters railing against the vaccination pass that France requires to enter restaurants and many other venues have converged in recent days toward Paris from the north, south, east and west.

The protesters were in part inspired by truckers who have blockaded the center of Ottawa, Canada's capital, and blocked border crossings to the U.S.

The French protest came as months of demonstrations against French government vaccination rules have been waning and as the government is relaxing virus restrictions. Nearly all French adults are vaccinated against covid-19 and the protests have represented a small minority.

In the Dutch protest, protesters on foot joined the truckers, carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words "Love & freedom, no dictatorship." Police urged the protesters to move to a nearby park and warned the public about traffic problems.

Online chat groups, meanwhile, are encouraging French and Dutch protesters to join an attempted blockade convoy on Monday in Brussels, capital of Belgium and the 27-nation European Union.

Belgian federal police were urging people to avoid Brussels on Monday, including commuters, and said all vehicles coming to demonstrate will be escorted to a giant parking lot north of town where a protest will be authorized.

In New Zealand, initial moves by authorities to try to use sprinklers to flush out several hundred protesters who have been camped on Parliament's grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect.

By evening, Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard had come up with a new plan to make the protesters uncomfortable: using a sound system to blast out vaccine messages, decades-old Barry Manilow songs and the 1990s earworm hit "Macarena" on a repeat loop.

Protesters responded by playing their own tunes, including Twister Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."

At first there were more than 1,000 protesters but that number dwindled as the week wore on before growing again on Saturday.

















Since Thursday, police have arrested 122 people and charged many of them with trespassing or obstruction.

Some of the protesters' vehicles have remained parked in the middle of streets around Parliament, forcing street closures. The National Library and many cafes and bars in the area have closed their doors while the protest plays out. Police said one protester had a medical event on Friday evening and an ambulance was unable to reach him because of the vehicles blocking the streets, resulting in a delay before he was treated.

Among the protesters' grievances is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against covid-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel. Many protesters also oppose mask mandates and champion the ideal of more "freedom."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier this month that the country would end its quarantine requirements for incoming travelers in stages as it reopened its borders. With about 77% of New Zealanders vaccinated, Ardern has also promised she won't impose more lockdowns.

An outbreak of the omicron variant has been growing, with New Zealand reporting a record 454 new community cases Saturday. But none of the 27 people hospitalized from the outbreak needed to be in intensive care beds.

Information for this article was contributed by Aleksandar Furtula, Mike Corder, Sylvain Plazy and Nick Perry of The Associated Press.









