FYI: Week includes theater, art, books, gardening

Feb. 13 (Sunday)

Pop-Up Valentines Art Show -- With works by Juli Odum (jewelry), Anita Hejtmanek (jewelry), Kim Seaberg (fused glass art), Robin Skochova (pottery/ceramics) & Susan Idlet (original art and prints), noon-4 p.m., 572 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email susanidlet@gmail.com.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Hammered: Thor And Loki" -- The Princes of Asgard are really just ordinary boys, 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. 521-4932, artslivetheatre.com.

"Smoke on the Mountain" -- It's the 1930s and the Sanders family has come to town for a revival, 2 p.m. Feb. 13; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 for opening night and Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (ext. 2).

Feb. 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "The Lions of Fifth Avenue" by Fiona Davis, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Spoiler Alert" by Olivia Dade, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Zoom. Free. bvpl.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- "Look Both Ways" by Jason Reynolds, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "Meteor Shower," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances will be March 25-27, 31-April 3. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Feb. 15 (Tuesday)

Full Moon Forest Therapy Walk -- Experience the energy of the "Frosty Moon," twilight and a tea ceremony during this forest therapy walk, 5-6:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. Register at www.bgozarks.org

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Feb. 16 (Wednesday)

VariYoga -- 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture -- 1 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brain Teasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Feb. 17 (Thursday)

Film Noir Double Feature -- "Nightmare Alley" (1947) and "No Way Out" (1950), 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Musical Free Improvisation -- With visiting artist Matt Magerkurth, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Feb. 18 (Friday)

Drink And Draw -- "What I See," 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 19 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Story Time with Danyelle Musselman, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"How to Create Four Seasons of Interest" -- With Horticulture Supervisor Megan Lankford, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. Register at www.bgozarks.org

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jazz Concert -- With Crusade, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"Once Forgotten" -- A documentary by Obed Lamy, followed by a panel discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Tween Studio Squad -- Gouache Painting for ages 11-13, 4-5:30 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

"Women to Watch: Paper Routes" -- Organized by the National Museum of Women in the Arts and featuring works by Joli Livaudais, Suzannah Schreckhise, Kim Brewer and Linda Nguyen Lopez, through Feb. 26, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. fenixfayettevilleart.com.

"Extra/Ordinary" -- Artwork by Jo Stealey, through March 11; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, Windgate Art & Design Gallery, 5210 Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/UAFSWindgateGallery; jostealey.com.

"Reflections of the Black Experience" -- Through March 12, Into+View Gallery, 300 N. Second St., Suite A, in Rogers. Free; artwork is for sale. www.intoviewgallery.com.

"Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment" -- This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings "The Gems of Brazil" (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Favorite Things" -- An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"In Some Form or Fashion" -- Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

"Yesterday Once More" -- Photographs by Aaron R. Turner, through April 3, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Seen through Her Wardrobe" -- An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project -- Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

