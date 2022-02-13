'Good Day for Living': Rogers' own Joe Nichols hits the road with new album

FYI

Joe Nichols:

Good Day For Living 2022 Tour

Regional dates include:

March 5 — Silver Saloon, Terrell, Texas

March 19 — West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, Mo.

April 14 — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Okla.

April 15 — Cherokee Casino, Roland, Okla.

April 21 — Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

April 22 — Country River Club,- Tyler, Texas

April 23 — The Backyard Amphitheatre, Fredericksburg, Texas

July 2 — Rich Hill’s 4th of July Celebration, Rich Hill, Mo.

The album “Good Day for Living” is available through Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal Deezer and Soundcloud. More information on Joe Nichols, including tour dates and locations, at joenichols.com.

Joe Nichols was nice enough to call in for a phone interview on the eve of the Razorbacks' match against Auburn on Feb. 8. When asked if he thought the boys could pull it off, he said: "Not only do I think they can pull it out, I think they will pull it out. I've been to the Bud Walton Arena many, many times. I love the atmosphere in there, and I don't think you can replicate that in a lot of places in the SEC. ... I think they look better today than they ever have all year and they got plenty of talent. I'd be more scared if I was Auburn than I would be if I was Arkansas."

The Hawgs won 80-76.

The Rogers-born, Grammy-nominated country music artist released his new album, "Good Day for Living" on Feb. 12 and has kicked off a new national tour that stops at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa on April 14.

He says that he's not been on hand to call the Hogs since the LSU football game around Thanksgiving 2020, but he was able to get back to Northwest Arkansas to see his mother for his recent video, "Home Run," off his new album. Part of the video was shot at his mother's house and included his wife, mother, two adorable daughters and his sister.

"I was tickled more than anybody to see my babies and my mom and my sister, you know, it was such a big deal to me to see them get to go through the video experience and get the hair and the makeup and outfits and stuff. It was really, really kind of a special video that we got to include, you know, everybody and they got to see my world for a minute, and they could be the stars of the show," he says. "I love that the video also captured, you know, kind of what it's like when our family gets together when we bring the girls up to Arkansas and we just can spend time around the house or whatever. I think that's kind of how we vibe. I'm glad the video captured that."

The new album is Nichols' first in four years. He recently split with Red Bow Records and while he was deciding on which direction he wanted to go next, he received a call from Benny Brown, the man he says originally signed him at Red Bow. Brown said he was starting a new country music label, Quartz Hill Records, and asked Nichols to join. To which Nichols replied, "Put me in, coach." Almost two years later, they have released three songs from the album and are steadily building up its presence. While he's not the kind of musician who puts out an album every year, Nichols says he's no stranger to reintroducing his music every few years and tries to make sure that his music stays true to his nature.

"I believe that if you try to fit your music into the business model, it will sound like that to the fans," he says. "Of course, we all want to make deadlines, and we all want to make music that pops, you know, commercially. But I think that the approach has got to be a little genuine as far as just making their album."

The singles from the album have been getting good play. He says that the "Home Run" video has done well on streaming services and that his title track, "Good Time for Living," is "starting off tremendously on the radio." "I feel really great about the album," he adds. "You know, so I don't think I could ask for anything more."

His album also includes a song with country superstar, Blake Shelton, with whom Nichols has been friends for years. "He's a good dude, man. He's been a friend a long, long time. He's a goofy one. I love that guy."

Nichols has collaborated with many other superstars including Dolly Parton and shared the stage and received praise from many of his country heroes including Garth Brooks, Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. When asked who he learned the most from, he named Dolly.

"I think she's a model for how a true star should be, which is: 'Be amazing at what you do. And be amazing to other people, be patient and kind and encouraging and, and careful.' She's just all those things, you know, down to the handwritten notes that she writes, which I think are the best thing. You don't get a lot of that these days," he says. "Speaking of that, it reminds me I'm going to write Blake a handwritten note." He adds: "Garth Brooks is the same way. He's a genuine, caring, thoughtful person that is truly amazing. To see somebody that has that kind of celebrity status -- as big as it gets in country music history -- and, and he's thoughtful and caring and kind first."

Meeting his heroes and having such wonderful interactions was more than he could imagine after putting out his first album at 19.

"My eyes were only as big as you know, just wanting to be good at music, wanting to be good musician, a good singer. And, of course, never really dreaming of the idea of working with some of my all-time favorite icons of country. Never."

Rogers-born, Grammy-nominated country music artist Joe Nichols will released his latest album, “Good Day for Living” on Feb. 11. His national tour kicked off on Feb. 12. He plans to stop at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., on April 14 and at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs on April 21. (Courtesy Photo/ David “Doc” Abbott)

