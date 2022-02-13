Greater Ozarks Chorus sings for Valentine's Day in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Greater Ozarks Chorus will be helping folks celebrate Valentine's Day this year at Harps in Town Center in Bella Vista.

Usually, the group sends quartets out to Washington and Benton county residents who request two songs and a rose for their sweetheart. But this year, in order to distance and be safe, the group is inviting people to come close enough to record on their phones two love songs, and then take the songs home to their sweethearts.

Those wanting to take a Singing Valentine video for their loved ones should come to Harps from noon to 3 p.m. near the flower and candy section on Valentine's Day.

The Greater Ozarks Chorus started in 1996 as a men's barbershop chorus, affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society, an international organization dedicated to the preservation of four-part harmony a capella singing. The songs are a mixture of folk, traditional barbershop, gospel and popular songs. Today, barbershop harmony groups can be all-male, all-female, or mixed choruses, as is this one. Two women sing in the Greater Ozarks Chorus, along with about 10 men.

The group is a nonprofit organization, and it raises money with donations at its events to provide song books for elementary school music kids in Washington and Benton counties. Also, each year, it sponsors a big Kids Sing event in Bentonville, in which several hundred children in third through fifth grade join in a large auditorium to sing some of the songs from the song book, just for an hour of fun. The songs are easy, and children are encouraged to harmonize with the melody.

The Greater Ozarks Chorus is available to sing at community events, and it likes to celebrate major holidays in the community such as St.Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day and Christmas. Its longtime program vice president and contact person is Jim Nugent of Bella Vista. His phone number is 479-621-3372.

The group practices weekly at the Bella Vista Church of Christ at 989 McNelly Road and U.S. 71B, across from Walgreens. To join a rehearsal, visitors and potential new members should look for the inflatable barber pole posted outside the church from noon-2 p.m. each Wednesday.

Several times a year, the Chorus sings free at schools, senior living centers and civic group meetings.

All contributions to the group go to buy more song books for schools. Altogether, this chorus has given out over 8,000 Get America Singing Again song books. This year, new books will go out to three new elementary schools in the region.