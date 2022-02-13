Grudge match





HAZEN -- You need more than three people to hunt rabbits in Prairie County.

We needed at least five to match the elusive swamp rabbits at Bob Rogers' farm near Hazen. Three were not enough, especially since one was more interested in shooting photos and video than shooting rabbits.

Rogers, of Maumelle, Hollis Foster of Holly Grove and a distracted writer comprised a hunting party that reunited after an aborted attempt in January. Foster threw out his back hoisting a dog into his truck, relegating Rogers and me to a day driving around Prairie County. Inspecting every roadside wetland for waterfowl, Rogers gave me a detailed history about his experiences hunting and fishing around that country as a youth.

Foster was back in action Tuesday with a new dog named Copper. He replaced a phenomenal rabbit hound named JoJo, the star of a rabbit hunting article published in this space about a year ago. JoJo died unexpectedly, but not before siring a litter of pups that Foster says has all of JoJo's drive and instincts.

"They just needed someone to show them what to do," Foster said. "I'm a member of all kinds of rabbit hunting groups on Facebook, and I found this guy that had some lemon hounds. I know what I've got with these two little gyps, so I didn't need a real good dog. I just needed one to show these young ones the ropes."

Foster was mightily impressed with his seller's pack of lemon hounds.

"I've never seen any other dogs like those," Foster said. "They all fell in line according to rank, and they ran single file. When the lead dog stopped, they all stopped. And they sang a sweet, sweet song!"

Even though Copper is ordinary by Foster's standards, he is exceptional by any other standard.

"He don't quit," Foster said.

Copper's tenacity soon became evident, but he didn't have anything on JoJo's daughters, but the rabbits we encountered were equally tenacious.

Before we started, Rogers drove his truck to the far end of the property and deposited his Polaris UTV. This might have been the smartest move of the day.

Back at the main parking area, the hounds struck the first rabbit immediately upon hitting the ground. Copper trumpeted a long, soulful yelp, and the pups sang harmony. About three minutes later, a big cottontail scampered through the treeline.

"There he is!" Rogers shouted. He fired two shots and missed. I fired one shot and missed. The hounds turned the rabbit back to us, and Rogers downed it with his Remington 870.

"That's what I like!" Rogers said, hoisting the rabbit. "Head shots. You don't mess up any meat that way!"

No sooner had Rogers tucked that rabbit into his vest, the hounds struck another rabbit. The chorus got fainter and fainter until it became silent altogether. The dogs did not respond to Foster's hoarse voice or to Rogers' ear-piercing whistles. We waited for the dogs to turn the rabbit back to us until it became painfully evident that the rabbit had led the dogs to some mysterious netherworld.

We didn't walk far to find it. Exiting the thin line of hardwoods, we arrived at a wide shooting lane in front of a large shooting house at the end. Directly across the shooting lane was a vast thicket. Hearing our voices, the dogs resumed singing.

"My lord, I'll bet that thicket's slam full of rabbits!" Rogers yelled.

"It is, it is!" said Foster as he emerged from the tangle. "There's rabbit balls in there the size of your fist!"

Expecting the dogs to run the rabbit back into the open, Rogers took a station far down the shooting lane, and Foster took a station down the line. Hearing the dogs coursing through the thicket, I went around a corner and took a station on a narrow road between the thicket and a different hardwood strip. The baying hounds approached.

It was here that I made the mistake that made for a long day. When rabbit hunting, you don't look toward the dogs. You scan zones well in front of the dogs. I was covering a lot of ground, and the rabbit could emerge in front of me or behind me. I glanced over my shoulder, and then back in front just in time to see the outstretched form of a rabbit bound across the opening into a briar patch.

I dashed around the briar patch and cut to the far side of the hardwood strip to intercept the rabbit should it pop out of the briar patch.

That was my second mistake. As the dogs entered the briar patch, the rabbit turned and went back the way it came, into the vast thicket. The dogs chased the rabbit near and far, up and down, forward and back. When I was certain they wouldn't come my way again, I returned to the shooting lane. Nobody was there, but I saw Rogers' and Foster's orange caps bobbing around in the brush. A stream of invective flowed from that direction.

Finally, Rogers fired three shots. He emerged from the brush holding a massive swamp rabbit. One leg was missing, and the head was bloody.

"I think I hit him all three times, but it took all three to stop that ornery son of a gun," Rogers said.

"Smart son of a gun, too," Foster said. "He came to the edge three different times and then turned and ran the inside of that thicket. He would not come out."

"I'm not sure they were even chasing the same rabbit the whole time," Rogers said.

"I don't think they were," Foster said. "I think they were running different rabbits all through there."

Foster then instructed me to catch Copper as soon as I could.

"He won't quit, but I'm done," Foster said. "If you can catch him, those other two will follow."

Foster's shoulders sagged when Copper struck another trail. We saw another swamp rabbit come to the edge and then dash down the inside of the thicket.

"Uh, uh. We done with this game," Foster said. "I ain't never worked that hard for two rabbits."

"You got that right," Rogers said. "We need a lot more people than what we got to hunt this place."

Nevertheless, it took us another 45 minutes to catch Copper. Fortunately, Rogers' UTV was a short distance across a field. It was nice to ride it back to the truck.

It so happens that a few more people will be available for one final hunt in the near future. After a lunch of baloney sandwiches on white bread, Foster got busy organizing that party. He seemed to have built up a grudge wandering around in that wilderness.





Hollis Foster of Holly Grove (left) and Bob Rogers of Maumelle examine a big swamp rabbit taken Tuesday near Hazen. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)





