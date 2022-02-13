ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Handbell ringers chime in with love songs





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Ringing in love

The Praeclara Ringers, an ensemble of adult handbell ringers from Little Rock's Second Presbyterian Church, will livestream a concert of handbell music for Valentine's Day, "Falling in Love," 7 p.m. Tuesday, via facebook.com/frcarey from North Little Rock's St. Luke's Episcopal Church. "Admission" is free. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

The concert, part of the church's Festival of the Senses series, will be available online for some time thereafter. The program includes Kevin McChesney's arrangements for handbells of movie and show music — "My Heart Will Go On" ("Titanic") by James Horner; "Candle on the Water" ("Pete's Dragon") by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn; "What I Did for Love" ("A Chorus Line") by Marvin Hamlisch; "Kiss the Girl" ("The Little Mermaid") by Alan Menken; plus arrangements of "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" by Paul Simon, "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)" by Don McLean and "A Blood-Red Rose in Gethsemane" by William E. Gross.

Civil rights panel

The Clinton Foundation and Clinton School of Public Service will stream online at 10 a.m. Tuesday "Bridge Builders: U.S. Civil Rights Then and Now," a panel discussion with leaders of civil rights museums and sites. The panel includes Quantia "Key" Fletcher, director, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center; Pamela Junior, director, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum; Woodrow "Woody" Keown, Jr., president and chief operating officer, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center; DeJuana Thompson, CEO and president, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; and Nancy Rousseau, principal of Little Rock Central High School. Lee Sentell, author of "The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail" and director of the Alabama Tourist Department, will moderate. Register at clintonpresidentialcenter.org/blackhistorymonth.

Ballet gala

Ballet Arkansas will hold its 10th annual "Turning Pointe" gala, this year titled, "Confetti," 6-10 p.m. March 5 at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. The fundraiser will include a cocktail reception with music by JAZZ R US; silent and live auctions; a "backstage" dinner and full seated performance; and a moonlight farewell with dessert, dancing and music by the Dizzy 7 band. Creative partners Chris Cranford and Cranford Co. will receive the organization's Above the Barre Award.

Tickets are $200, $375 couple, $2,000 table sponsor (10 guests). The money goes to support the expansion of the ballet company's statewide footprint through touring education and outreach programs and performances. For tickets or to register for the auctions, visit confetti.givesmart.com. For more information, call (501) 223-5150, email gala@balletarkansas.org or visit balletarkansas.org.

'Wizard' auditions

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will hold auditions, by appointment, for "The Wizard of Oz" (music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, based upon the classic movie, derived from the classic by L. Frank Baum, adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company), 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday and 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Auditions are open to performers of all genders, races and ethnicities, defined by age: youth, young adult, adult, mature adult. All roles require some singing and dancing.

Auditioners should prepare 16 bars of a song that showcases their vocal range; it can be, but need not be, from the show, but should have the same feel. Provide sheet music for the pianist. Portions of the script will be available for character auditions. There will also be a dance call.

Production dates are April 27-May 7; there will be three daytime student performances. Rehearsals begin in March. Email Casting@ArgentaCommunityTheater.org for an audition appointment; walk-ins will also be welcome. A character breakdown and more information is available at argentacommunitytheater.org/auditions.

Opera cancellation

Opera in the Rock, citing "a change in artistic vision" following the departure of former executive and artistic director Kate Sain and the arrival of president/chief executive officer Fred Owens, has canceled its May 20-22 production of Gaetano Donizetti's opera "Anna Bolena."

A fundraiser featuring 2014 Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies (Janis Joplin in Broadway's "A Night with Janis Joplin"), originally scheduled for Oct. 8 and postponed to Jan. 19, had also been canceled. A planned collaboration with Argenta Community Theater on its just-closed production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" had already fallen through.

Season subscribers or guild memberships that would have been provided "Anna Bolena" tickets can contact Director of Development Mariah Hatta at mhatta@operaintherock.org for a credit to be transferred to the next forthcoming season, or to request a refund. The opera company's website is operaintherock.org.



