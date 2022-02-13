He drove her home from a game, met the family





When Dave Karnes saw Bobbie Bond at the drug store where she worked in the early 1950s, he had to know who she was.

She was "sharp," he says.

She had a nice figure, he says, remembering the girl with dark hair and eyes.

"My cousin was in the car with me and he had asked her for a date," Dave says.

She had turned him down.

"I didn't want to go with him," Bobbie says.

She doesn't remember seeing Dave in the store that day, but she saw him around after that. He played basketball for his high school in West Fork, and he looked the part of an athlete, she recalls.

She was happy to see him at the Greenland High School basketball game -- they played in the armory at Fayetteville because Greenland didn't have a gym. Dave, then 18, had graduated from high school by then. He had suspected, though, that she might be at that game, and that was an incentive for him to go, too.

"He took me home that night," says Bobbie, who was 17 and was there with a friend who lived in Greenland.

Bobbie was spending the night with her friend that night, so Dave and his friend actually took them to her house.

"I got another date with her, and it escalated from there," he says.

When he went to her house a week or so later to pick her up, he was slightly unnerved to find her driveway full of vehicles.

"I thought, well, I guess the whole family's come to look me over and see what they think," he says. "I never did go with a girl that I didn't go to the door. If I had a date with her I wanted them to know who I was, as well as her."

He refused to let this situation be the one to intimidate him.

"I said to myself, 'Well, I can leave the same way I came,'" he says.

As it turned out, the guests weren't there to judge him.

"My brother and my mom and dad and my cousins ... it was just like Grand Central Station every night. They all came to my house," she says.

Everyone was friendly, and he and Bobbie left for a movie or to go to a drive-in restaurant.

"I don't really remember what we did, but that was about all there was," he says.

They went out frequently over the next several months.

They had discussed marriage, and she had been insulted when he asked her if she could cook.

"That was important to me," he says. "I said, 'I like to eat, and I just wondered if you cooked.' Well, I got an invite up to her house and she cooked."

He jokes that her irritation at the question was as much proof as the fried chicken she made for him.

"She could cook. She was a good cook," he says. "But I said I never wanted a horse if it didn't have spirit and I didn't want a dog if it didn't have grit. She had both."

She knew things were serious when he asked her to let her brother and father know they didn't need to pick her up from work one day.

"He was taking me home with him to meet his mom and dad," Bobbie says.

Dave had dated girls throughout high school, but Bobbie was the first one he had taken home to meet his family.

He gave her an engagement ring not long after that.

"I had met him for lunch one day and we were sitting in the vehicle," she says.

They were married on Feb. 15, 1952, in the home of a man who had been the pastor of the church where Bobbie grew up.

They drove toward Webb City, Mo., after the wedding, planning to visit Dave's uncle, but they stopped for the night in Lanagan, Mo.

"Bobbie peeked out the next morning and said it had snowed," Dave says. "I couldn't believe it. I went and looked out and all you could see was a little hump where my little Chevy car was."

He was prepared with snow chains and he put them on and drove them slowly back home.

The Karnes live in Greenland, and have remained in Northwest Arkansas their whole lives.

Dave owned a plumbing business until he retired. Bobbie was treasurer for the city of Greenland and later worked for the Washington County collector.

They have a daughter, Connie Kerr, who lives with her husband, Steve, in Arlington, Texas. They also have a granddaughter and three living grandchildren.

Bobbie and Dave had a party at a friend's house for their 25th anniversary; a party at a hotel for their 35th, a trip to Las Vegas with their daughter and son-in-law for their 50th, and a reception at church for their 60th.

"It seems like our 60th was just yesterday, but it's been 10 years," Bobbie says.

For their 70th, because of pandemic precautions, their daughter is planning a drive-thru party.

"We've had a good life," Bobbie says.

Dave adds, "We have enjoyed our life."

