Here we go again

"Could we be forgiven--ever be forgiven--for thinking there's a reason to the madness of changing education tests so frequently in this state? It's amazing that the ACT Aspire test has survived three years."

--our editorial column, in 2018

Once upon a time, we could blame the education establishment in this state for not establishing a singular test over a decade or more, the better to track how educators were doing. It seemed the standardized test given to students kept changing every couple-a years.

It was suspicious. Those running the system could get out from under all that accountability stuff every few years by pointing to a new statewide test: Why, you need to give us a few years with the new test before you can compare year-to-year results!

This year we can't blame it all on the establishment.

We've known for a while now that the ACT was dropping the ACT Aspire tests. They've been given to Arkansas students (third to 10th grades) for several years. And just when we were getting enough years that the data was becoming useful, the test makers take it away.

According to reporting by this newspaper's Cynthia Howell, the Aspire tests "are being discontinued after the 2022 and 2023 spring testing seasons by the ACT . . . ."

So there will be a new test. Reports say to get used to a new acronym: CAI, short for Cambium Assessment Incorporated. That company was selected last week over several others to provide a test. The state could give approval for the contract soon.

So the clock starts all over again. And the rest of us will have to wait before we can start comparing apples to apples, or at least third-grade math education to third-grade math education over a period of years. The paper says the new test could have a contract for seven years. Let's hope it's at least that long.