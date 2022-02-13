Hipp helps turn tide at Rose Bud

Hipp at a glance

SCHOOL Rose Bud

CLASS Junior

POSITION Point guard

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTEWORTHY Averaged 19 points, 5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a sophomore while earning all-conference honors. … Scored a season-high 41 points to lead Rose Bud to a 75-66 victory over Pangburn. … Was also an all-league pick in baseball last season.

Rose Bud eclipsed last season's win total before the calendar even flipped to 2022, but the team isn't exactly satisfied.

The Ramblers are aiming for more, a lot more.

A year after winning only nine games, Rose Bud (20-5, 12-4 3A-2) has gained a portion of the conference title and will go into next week's district tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Ramblers long ensured they'd finish with the program's first winning record since 2016-2017, while the win total is the team's most since 2009-2010.

But for Coach Bradley Moss, he's quite aware what a batch of victories can do for a team that's trying to change its narrative. He was a senior and an integral part of the Ramblers team that went 36-0 and won the Class 3A state title in 2008. Two years before, when he was a sophomore, Rose Bud was a sub .500 group, but things were churning in the right direction with the help of an emerging group of 10th-graders.

The similarities to that are clear with this current wave of Ramblers, who began to turn heads last season behind another talented sophomore class -- one led by mild-mannered playmaker in Rece Hipp.

"My high school coach used to say a good player makes himself better, but a great player makes everybody around him better," Moss said. "I'll tell you, Rece makes everybody around him better. And I haven't gotten to coach another kid like that. He's special."

Hipp has been especially good as a junior and is a huge reason why Rose Bud has state-title aspirations after going through a few rough seasons. He's averaging a team-leading 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Ramblers, who are 15-2 over their past 17 games.

"I just feel like we've worked so hard to get to this point," Hipp said. "Nobody really picked us to be where we're at today. We had some tough times last year, but we've just gotten so much closer, so much tighter.

Moss, who's in his first year coaching the Ramblers after leading the Lady Ramblers the previous five years, has taken note of that close-knit connection as well and attributes that to one of the primary reasons Rose Bud has taken off.

"The body language has changed," he said. "The way they're coming together, personality wise and locker room wise. They're just loving each other, and they're a lot of fun to be around right now.

"I literally just told them that I look forward to their practices more just because it's loud and energetic. They're picking each other up. It's constant high fives, constant encouragement. That's contagious, and you can see that on the floor."

Those good times haven't always been as rampant, particularly during the prior four seasons, when the team was a combined 20-81. But there were indications that the situation was starting to get better for the Ramblers in 2020-21. Then-coach Austin Harrell had Rose Bud in the thick of the league race for the majority of the coach despite suffering a slew of close losses. The Ramblers' season eventually came to an end after a 48-46 loss to Riverview in the conference tournament, but a foundation had already been set.

Senior leaders Caden Heck, who's averaging 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds, and Avery Orman, who's averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds, are giving Moss the kind of production he expects nightly out of upperclassmen, which is a big deal when you're trying to get a program back on the winning track.

"I think if all my guys were polled about who the glue guy was, who's really changed the way they approach things the most, they'd say Caden," Moss said. "He's at times taken a little of a back seat offensively for the good of the team, and he's guarding one of the other team's best players every single night. But the thing is, he's the most encouraging guy on the team most of the time, too.

"He doesn't care if he scores two points or 20, and he's had some 20-point nights. He just wants to win."

That winning mindset has rubbed off on others as well. Jace Goodwin (10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds) and Jared Wray (9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds) are among that junior contingent that's driving the Ramblers' ship alongside Hipp, who's seemingly been a walking bucket all season.

The 5-10 point point has had multiple big games, including a 41-point explosion earlier this week against Pangburn. But what goes unnoticed, Moss said, is his knack for getting others involved. He pointed to a game against Woodlawn where Hipp recorded 15 assists just three quarters of play as a prime example.

"Before this week, he had seven double-doubles and one triple-double," Moss stated. "Everyone knows he's a small guy, but he does everything. The guys on the team realize that the more he does for himself, the more opportunities he's going to get them in return. They're fine with us sometimes running set after set for Rece, and that's because they know he's going to convert. And with that, they're going to have less pressure and get opportunities out of it.

"I can't say that it's always been that way the past few years, though, because I don't know, but they don't care who gets points or the glory. They want to contribute in any way. They're trying to get to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years or whatever it is."

What may be even more stunning about what Hipp has done is that he's doing so after tearing his meniscus in July during an AAU tournament. He spent three months rehabbing before he was able to return to the court.

He's been on a tear -- figuratively speaking -- ever since.

"There were a few moments where I didn't know if I'd be able to get back to where I was at," said Hipp, who earned all-conference honors last season. "But as I started gaining my confidence back, it got better and better. My teammates really pushed me and always expressed how they appreciated the work I put in. That's really what helped me get to this point."

Now the ultimate goal for Hipp and the Ramblers is to return the team back to where they were years ago. They've haven't actually clinched a state tournament berth, but that's first on their to-do list. After that, anything is possible.

"We've just got to keep working hard, keep winning big games," Hipp said. "Surviving and advancing is the big thing at this time of the year, and that's what we're going to try to do."