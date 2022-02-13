Hogs break record in 1,600 relay

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's 1,600-meter relay team broke a 37-year-old school record Saturday at the Tyson Invitational.

Arkansas' team of sophomore Jeremy Farr, freshman Brandon Battle, sophomore Ayden Owens and junior James Benson ran 3 minutes, 3.18 seconds at the Randal Tyson Center to break the previous record of 3:03.24 in 1985 by Bill DuPont, Fred Cleary, Charles Moss and Roddie Haley.

"Our guys did a really good job," said Arkansas assistant Doug Case, who coaches the Razorbacks' sprinters. "I told them before the race, 'It's going to be fast. Just go compete. Don't worry about time. Just try to win.' "

The record-setting Razorbacks finished third in Saturday's relay behind Florida (3:02.09) and Iowa (3:02.40).

"Those are the three-fastest times in the NCAA this season," Case said. "It was a nice, clean, fast race for all the teams."

Farr's starting blocks slipped, and he ran 47.48 on the leadoff leg.

"Jeremy had a terrible start because of what happened with his blocks,' Case said. "So it wasn't the perfect race for us, but it was good once it got going."

Battle ran 45.23, Owens 45.46 and Benson 45.01.

Owens, a transfer from Michigan, primarily is a multi-event athlete who set the Arkansas record in the heptathlon with 6,272 points two weeks ago at the Razorback Invitational. Sprinting is part of his training.

"Ayden has been looking good in the sprint practices, so we thought we'd give it a shot with him on the relay," Case said. "By watching his practices, we figured out he was ready to run really fast. I'm glad we were right."

The 1,600 relay from 1985 had been tied for the oldest record for the Razorbacks along with Mike Conley in the triple jump (57 feet, 1 inch) and Scott Lofquist in the shot put (66-6 1/2).

"We know how good that 1985 team was for Arkansas," Case said in reference to the Razorbacks sweeping NCAA titles for indoor and outdoor track and field. "So for our guys to break a record that old is really cool. It means a lot.

"I thought we could run 3:03. I thought we had that kind of team. I still think we can run faster than that quite honestly."

Kieran Taylor, a senior from Little Rock Catholic, won the 800 for the Razorbacks in a personal-best 1:47.12, which is a collegiate-leading time this season. Arkansas sophomore Leroy Russell was second in a personal-best 1:47.89.

"Those guys in practice, they've been looking like they're going to run 1:47," Case said. "I knew it was coming."

Taylor led for the final 500 meters.

"Talking to Kieran, he's got more in the tank," Case said, "because there was no one pushing him the last half of the race."

Competing at the Husky Classic in Seattle on Friday night, Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi broke the school record in the 5,000, running 13:26.44 to finish fifth. He broke the previous mark of 13:28.93 Alistair Cragg ran in winning at the 2003 NCAA Championships.

Razorbacks sophomore Andrew Kibet ran a personal-best 7:55.31 to finish 11th in the 3,000 at the Husky Classic.

Arkansas freshman Ben Shearer was second in the mile at the Tyson Invitational in 4:00.18.

In women's competition Saturday at the Tyson Invitational, Arkansas' 1,600 relay of freshmen Britton Wilson and Jayla Hollis, junior Paris People and sophomore Rosey Effion won in a collegiate-leading time of 3:28.39.

Razorbacks senior Shafiqua Maloney won the 800 in 2:01.74, which also is a collegiate-leading time.

Hollis took third in the 200 in a personal-best 22.99.

Arkansas junior Lauren Gregory finished as the top collegian finisher in the 3,000 at the Husky Classic on Friday night with a personal-best 8:53.76 that ranks second on the UA's all-time list behind the 8:52.57 school record run by Dominique Scott in 2015.

Razorbacks sophomore Isabel Van Camp took eight in the 3,000 in 9:07.89, which is 10th on the UA's all-time list.