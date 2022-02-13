Community Briefs: House of Bread changes pantry date

House of Bread changes pantry date

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., has changed the day and hours of its food pantry opening, according to a news release.

The pantry will be open Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-2 p.m. or until all the food boxes are gone. Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license).

All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.