• Adam Feiner, a captain with the Pembroke Pines Police Department in Florida, said a 12-year-old girl faces charges of "maliciously" impersonating another student after she created fake Instagram and email accounts to threaten their charter school, prompting the innocent girl's arrest before her mother helped crack the case.

• Richard Glass, an Alabama motorist who challenged Montgomery's red-light camera law and a related state act as unconstitutional, saw his lawsuit rebuffed by the Alabama Supreme Court in a 6-1 vote.

• Roberto Williams, a former police officer for the Mississippi State Hospital, accused of clocking in and disappearing for extended periods and submitting bogus time sheets, was arrested in Texas and extradited to Mississippi on a fraud count.

• Henry Irby, a former chief deputy with the Birmingham, Ala., Police Department, said "where there's great challenge, there is also opportunity," after he became interim chief in Brookside, Ala., with the mission of restoring the town's image in the wake of speed-trap allegations that gained national attention.

• Deborah Cooksey, 56, of Minden, La., who owned a tax-preparation firm, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution for falsifying her tax return by reporting less than 40% of her income.

• Victor Gonzales, 35, of Duplin County, N.C., was sentenced to 12 years in prison after an undercover drug purchase resulted in charges of possession of pipe bombs and firearms in addition to methamphetamine trafficking.

• Locke Thompson, a prosecutor in Cole County, Mo., said no charges will be filed against a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who exposed a state database flaw that allowed public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers, with the publisher saying hacker accusations against the reporter were inappropriate.

• Chris Ardoin, 40, a fourth-generation zydeco musician from Lake Charles, La., says it was a struggle to regain his creativity after he was shot when a gunman opened fire at a festival, but ideas are again pouring out.

• Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, issued an apology after mistaking Black Sen. Louise Lucas for another Black legislator in a text message, a gaffe Lucas pointed out on Twitter and posted pictures of the two lawmakers, saying: "Study the photos and you will get this soon!"