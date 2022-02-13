IRS backlog imperils '22 season

Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still waiting for the IRS to process their tax returns from last year, with many refunds being held up for 10 months or more.

The Treasury Department, the IRS' parent agency, already warned last month that Americans should expect slower response times for this year's tax season.

The inventory of unprocessed returns and related correspondence was provided by the IRS' taxpayer advocate service to the tax-writing committees in Congress. The agency is facing growing bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to clear the logjam and provide relief to taxpayers.

"This situation is untenable," a group of 30 Senate Republicans wrote in a letter sent Thursday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. They pointed to a raft of delayed returns, some dating back to the 2019 filing season, along with millions of missed calls and other correspondence that had threatened "our constituents' ability to have their returns processed accurately and efficiently."

The IRS' productivity plummeted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as thousands of employees worked from home for months without access to returns, audits and other business.

Federal stimulus measures added to the workload, with the agency getting relief money to millions of Americans. Paper returns took the greatest hit, as mail piled up for months on trucks outside closed offices.

The Republican senators' letter came days after a report from the IRS inspector general found that the agency continues to struggle with severe hiring shortages, inefficient practices and old equipment. The report said poorly functioning scanners caused the IRS to miss out on $56 million last year because of "untimely check deposits," since the agency could not tell if the envelopes it was receiving contained checks.

As of Jan. 28, the tally of outstanding individual and business returns requiring what the IRS calls "manual processing" -- an operation in which an employee must take at least one action rather than relying on an automated system to move the case -- was 23.7 million, the taxpayer advocate data shows.

According to the data, 9.7 million paper returns awaited processing; another 4.1 million were suspended because of errors with stimulus payments, pandemic relief or other issues; 4.1 million were amended returns; and 5.8 million pieces of correspondence were awaiting action between the agency and taxpayers to resolve issues before the returns could be completed.

The National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins had reported in January a backlog of at least 10 million returns, based on IRS data. An IRS official, meanwhile, said the agency counted the inventory from last year's filing season at about 6 million paper returns for individual taxpayers.

Both numbers are far higher than the tallies of unprocessed returns the IRS faced before the pandemic.

In the past, the agency typically carried approximately 1 million or fewer returns into the next tax season. But the new data takes into account broader categories of work that have stalled, as well as some returns that have come in more recently.

Taxpayer advocates, lawmakers and others say the higher count is more realistic.

"This entire ecosystem of pending cases gives the public a fuller picture of what the IRS is up against," said Chad Hooper, executive director of the nonprofit Professional Managers Association, which represents hundreds of IRS managers. "And it's a crazy number before most people have filed their taxes for this year."

The vast majority of taxpayers now file their returns electronically and those can generally be processed quickly unless they are flagged for errors, identity theft or other issues. Roughly 10% of taxpayers -- about 17 million people -- still file Form 1040, the traditional individual income tax return, on paper.

The IRS is taking at least 10 months to process paper returns filed for the 2020 tax year, and it has only caught up to April 2021 for returns without errors, according to the most recent data on its website.

Last year, the vast majority of taxpayers -- about 77% -- received refunds.

Since returns are processed in the order in which they were received, "It does mean the 2022 filings made this year are at the end of the line," Hooper said.

President Joe Biden and other top Democrats have proposed boosting the IRS budget, arguing that the agency had been severely underfunded and understaffed for decades before the added responsibilities. But the effort has so far failed to gain enough support in Congress.

Rather than support new funding, Republicans last week called for the IRS to "consider exercising its existing authority" to ease the burden on taxpayers. That would include halting automated liens and other collections processes, particularly until the staff can sort through piles of unopened mail, while better prioritizing the kinds of returns in its possession.

"When our constituents cannot get help from those tasked to administer our tax laws, it diminishes the integrity of our voluntary tax system," the senators wrote in their letter.

IRS spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds referred questions about the lingering inventory to a letter Rettig sent last week to all members of Congress.

Rettig, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, acknowledged an "unprecedented amount of unprocessed tax returns and correspondence remaining in the IRS inventory during 2021." But he said the problem has been compounded by a lack of funding to hire workers and modernize its computer software systems, some of which date to the 1960s.

Rettig said he is considering penalty relief for taxpayers.

"We will rapidly adapt to changing circumstances, when appropriate to do so," he said. "We are doing everything we can with all of the resources available to us."

Rettig announced recently that he was temporarily reassigning 1,200 employees as part of a "surge team" to help with the backlog.

But Collins told the oversight panel of the House Ways and Means Committee last week that the staffing problems are far broader, compounded by recruiting challenges and low pay. The agency sought to fill 5,000 positions in time for this tax season but was able to hire less than 200 people, she said.