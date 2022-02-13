It takes intentionality to listen well

Every semester I like to begin my classes with a reading of "How it Feels to be Colored Me" by Zora Neale Hurston. That means students who are brave enough to take more than one of my classes may end up reading it more than once, which is fine by me.

Like that favorite place you go back to again and again, it never gets old. In fact, usually by the beginning of a new semester, I need a fresh dose of Hurston's merry heart. The wit, wisdom, and relentless hope she packs into that little essay is good for what ails the world.

After we read and discuss Hurston, I ask my students to write essays about how it feels to be them. They are free to use an adjective, as Hurston does, to narrow the focus; or if they prefer, they can leave it broad.

Some simply write "How it Feels to be Me." Others use descriptors like in these examples, which I received this semester: How it Feels to be Motherless Me, How it Feels to be Country Me, Nerdy Me, Biracial Me, Immigrant Me, Homeschooled Me, Asian Me, Fat Me, Busy Me, Retired Me, Nurse Me, Divorced Me, Law Enforcement Officer Me, the Child-of-Overprotective-Parents Me.

I am continually in awe of the diversity of stories that intersect with mine as a teacher in my itty-bitty classes, on our teensy-weensy campus, in the Lilliputian town of Ozark, in the small state of Arkansas. One day I may write a novel called "The Story Keeper" and somehow try to convey through fiction the truth of what it's like to be trusted with these treasures, handed the contents of so many hearts. I hold them close to my own for safekeeping.

They teach me, inspire me, shatter my illusions. With each new story I become more cognizant of how limited I am in my own knowledge and experience of the world.

Often I realize my first impression of a student--or initial judgment--is completely wrong. One time a woman kept dozing off in my class, and it offended me. After all, I consider my classes to be endlessly fascinating. I could not understand why she was not equally enthralled.

When I read her essay, I learned she was a single mom, working the night shift at a factory in order to feed her family. She came to my class before she went home to grab a few hours of sleep.

Another time a guy just couldn't seem to relax no matter what I did to put the class at ease. He was jumpy. Emotionally reactive. I felt like he became irritated as soon as he walked into the room. I started to take it personally, wondering what I'd done to annoy him, and was getting a little irritated myself by his attitude until I read his essay, "How it Feels to be Soldier Me."

Then I realized he was dealing with PTSD after serving in Iraq. The fact he could function well enough to come to class was a triumph of a lot of hard work he was doing in therapy.

Other times I mistakenly assume a student has an easy life, only to find out their mother is being deported, they had a miscarriage a month ago, their spouse is dying with an incurable disease. Last semester I taught a brilliant student who was homeless.

I'll never forget the first essays I read by my Karen students. "I spent the first 17 years of my life in a refugee camp on the border of Burma and Thailand." "Soldiers came through our village and burned our houses to the ground."

If I've learned one thing from this assignment it is this: You never know what someone has been through, or what they currently are going through, that shapes the way they view the world. The job of a teacher is to meet them wherever they are.

I've been thinking about this in other contexts as well. Maybe it's not just the job of teachers and students. It's also the job of a writer and reader, patient and doctor, church family, friends, coworkers, siblings, children and parents. It is the job of elected officials and constituents. Maybe it's all of our job as humans. Few of us seem naturally good at this job, but I believe we can learn the required skills if we try.

Mostly what it takes is being willing to listen to another's story, and vulnerable enough to share our own. That sounds easier than it is. People tend not to be great listeners; especially in this digital age. We are in a hurry and have our own agendas. It takes intentionality to listen well--the intention to really understand the other person, setting aside everything else. That's hard.

It can also be difficult to be vulnerable. Every person has a story. I find my students are eager to tell theirs in a safe environment; this is true of most people. We need to create those safe places--to be them--for people. We can be our brother's story keeper, which in turn often makes us his keeper.

I'm a lot less critical of my students' quirks when I know their stories. It compels me to be kinder. It helps me grow. It stretches me beyond my own experience and wants and needs and into more empathy for others.

I highly recommend storytelling and story reading, and can give you a wonderful safe place to start: www.arstrong.org. Having the chance to see life and issues through a filter other than our own may not mean we always change our minds, but it will change our hearts.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.