Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 02-13-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• FAMILY DOLLAR, 5316 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Feb. 8. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• FAMILY DOLLAR STORE, 1113 S Blake St. Date of inspection Feb. 8. No paper towels provided at hand washing sink in restroom nearest the office door. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. No soap provided at hand washing sink in restroom nearest the service sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Some display shelves are visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed several damaged ceiling tiles. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• THE VILLAGE BAR & LOUNGE, 3137 W. 28th Ave. Date of opening inspection Feb. 8. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 27. No violations reported.

• BURGER KING, 7820 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 14. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue not in continuous use should be covered. Floors, especially under soda fountain area at the drive thru window and in the walk in cooler, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 8101 Sheridan Road/120 Commerce Drive, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 14. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen being stored uncovered when not in continuous. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• CAMDEN FOOD & GAS, 3701 Camden Road. Date of inspection Jan. 13. Observed wiping cloths laying in sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed paper cups stored on floor. Paper cups must be stored six inches above the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Cups were removed during time of inspection. Health permit is expired. Must have a current health permit posted.

• COUNTRY SIDE NUTRITION, 3404 Camden Road. Date of inspection Jan. 13. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed paper cups stored on the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.