Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 2-13-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Samuel Martin, 29, of New Caney, Texas, and Lachlyn Rheyse Gober, 25, of White Hall, recorded Feb. 10.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Alicia Lyons v. Joshua Bunting, granted Feb. 2.

Mary Franks v. Johnny Franks, granted Feb. 8.

Jeffery Wallace v. Kyler Wallace, granted Feb. 7.

Nakea Johnson v. Trevin Brown, granted Jan. 31.

Lisa Green v. Glenn Green, granted Feb. 2.

Luciano Astorga v. Karen Astorga, granted Feb. 8.

Christopher Wheeler v. Serena Wheeler, granted Feb. 7.

Donna Walton v. Jack Walton, granted Feb. 9.

Jacquelyn Gilbert v. Carey Gammon, granted Jan. 31.

Kristy Hardin v. Charles Hardin, granted Jan. 31.

Bobbie Perry v. John Perry, granted Feb. 8.

Tricia Bullard v. Demetric Bullard, granted Jan. 31.