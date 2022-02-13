JOHN BRUMMETT: Soft shoe, or tap dance?





A man of gentle manner caught between faithfulness to mentor Mitch McConnell and fear of madman Donald Trump--that, alas, is John Boozman's potential pickle.

The soft-spoken senior senator in pursuit of a third term presents a case study of whether bland neutrality can yet exist in the gone-mad insurrectionist excuse of a Republican Party.

Can a widely beloved Arkansas Republican over three decades find any love left in the modern incarnation of Trumpism/Republicanism, which is mostly about rage and resentment?

Can Boozman survive the crossfire of a McConnell-vs.-Trump world with his practiced and powerful political stealth that has had him winning primaries and general elections soundly, emphasizing constituent service, voting as always as a reliable pawn of caucus leader McConnell and holding on all the while to an endorsement from Trump?

Boozman needs the Trump blessing as he faces notable primary opposition in a state transformed into a Trump outpost under the command of former official Trump falsifier Sarah Sanders. There are three far-right announced challengers to his re-nomination, but the most serious seems to be former Razorback football star Jake Bequette.

This challenger is young, tall, athletic and wholly given over to Trump. He is Josh Hawley with masculinity. He is a more recent and accomplished Hog footballer than the early-'70s lineman Boozman, who was merely tough and steady on the defensive front of average to good teams.

Bequette was a fast pass-rusher star coming around the end. His entire campaign is about once sacking Tim Tebow and forever sneering at supposed snivelers who don't give their souls over entirely to Trump's assault on American democracy.

Through it all, I suspect that Boozman can and will negotiate successfully this new world, though the minefield may force him into tap-dance class.

He may already have had a couple of sessions, considering the soft-shoe he performed last week.

He first was confronted like everyone else with Trump forces in the Republican National Committee passing a resolution dismissing the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse." All other members of the state delegation were afraid to comment.

But Boozman's career-long political guidepost, caucus leader McConnell, found it advisable to distance himself from the resolution in the interest of appealing to swing voters in the midterms, who might restore him to the majority leader's office.

McConnell cast the resolution as an egregious error tactically and substantively. He described what happened Jan. 6 as a "violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election." That sent Trump into a rage and a misspelling-flawed written statement.

Whatever was a mild man in the middle to do?

Boozman put out a statement, alone in the state delegation, criticizing the resolution for censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, but only because, by his assertion, such censures should be made by state parties. He did not address all McConnell's main assertions, which were of a violent insurrection and a legitimate election.

Boozman tap-danced himself into a position as less than Asa Hutchinson but more than French Hill, in other words.

He had to know that Bequette would come charging around the end to sack him for siding with the traitorous Cheney over the magnificent Trump. And indeed there came Bequette. But I don't think he made the sack.

When it comes to staying on passable terms with Trumpism, Boozman has the protection of a solid offensive line. It's a one-woman offensive line. The woman is Sarah Sanders.

She and Boozman are tight. She ran his first and rousingly successful U.S. Senate campaign in 2010. I well remember her sitting by approvingly as I visited with Boozman at his headquarters, listening to him talk about how he and I shared histories of military dads and coming of age around 1970 with affinities for muscle cars.

I was inspired that year to write a column about Sanders' political skill when she substituted for Boozman at a Republican primary candidate debate. She wiped the floor with the challengers as she plied her contemptuous sneer and sarcastic tone to destroy the very idea, indeed absurd, that Boozman had lost his Arkansas bona fides and become a Washington elitist.

Boozman won that eight-candidate race without a runoff. He got 52 percent, meaning more than all the others put together.

Sanders probably secured that Trump endorsement for Boozman and she can probably preserve it if Trump blows a gasket upon seeing that Boozman seems treasonously tolerant of Cheney. All she has to do is remain a loyal outpost commander, and she's up for that, clearly.

Still, Boozman will need to negotiate this primary less as simply the beloved nice man of before and more delicately as a Republican dependent on McConnell and hostage to Trump, and as one less than Hutchinson and more than Hill.

