Lincoln and Locke

Every great person is eventually buried beneath history; all that we have to remember them is whatever unreliable testimony of friends and enemies that finds its way into the legend.

For a lot of us, Abraham Lincoln was a kind-eyed, weary-looking presence hanging on a schoolhouse wall. For Gore Vidal and Edmund Wilson, he was an American Bismarck, a coolly calculating political machine who militarized the Republic. For novelist George Saunders, he was a grief-struck father lurking in the netherworld amid snarky ghosts.

I'm not sure any of those versions is truer or less true than any others.

But we might believe Lincoln's favorite contemporary writer may well have been an unhygienic drunk writing for a podunk county newspaper in Ohio, the Hancock Jeffersonian, named David Ross Locke.

Locke was a big man, heavy and, if his enemies can be believed, of dubious hygiene. He stands accused of smelling bad and of dressing poorly--"like a secondhand store after a cyclone," one of his contemporaries said. Mark Twain, who liked Locke enough to get drunk with him, compared him to an awkward ox.

Born in working-class circumstances in New York, Locke at age 12 apprenticed to a newspaper there. He later moved on to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and from there to Ohio. He met Lincoln during the 1958 Lincoln-Douglas debates and became a staunch supporter.

When the Civil War broke out, Locke enlisted and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Union Army, in command of a company of 100 men. The governor of Ohio, William Dennison, argued that he could do more for the cause as a journalist than as a soldier. So Locke relinquished his command and took over editorship of the Jeffersonian, a Republican organ located in a strongly Democratic southern Ohio county.

Many of the Democrats were "Copperheads"--pro-slavery pro-secessionists who favored an immediate peace with the South. Locke saw his battle more with them than with the actual Confederacy, and, after attending a funeral for a young Union soldier in which the preacher bemoaned "another victim of this G**-d****** abolition war," he decided to create a character that embodied all the ignorance, cruelty and short-sightedness he perceived in these dissident Northerners.

So was born Rev. Petroleum Vesuvius Nasby--a blatant racist and uncouth Copperhead.

On April 25, 1862, Nasby's first letter to the Jeffersonian appeared under the heading "Letter From a Straight Democrat." It railed against the increase in the Black population of Nasby's village:

I am bekomin alarmed, for ef they inkreese at this rate, in suthin over 60 years they'll hev a majority in the town, and may, ef they git mean enuff, tyrannize over us, even ez we air tryannizin' over them. The danger is imminent! ... Fellow-whites arouse! The enemy is onto us! Our harths is in danger!... Ameriky for white men!

We often seek to excuse the faults of our forefathers by noting that they were people of their time, imprisoned by the shared assumptions and conventional wisdom of their age. So it is remarkable to note that Locke presents as an early true believer in racial equality who attacked those Northerners who viewed the war as an assault on white supremacy.

Locke championed interracial marriage when most people would have considered it an abomination. His argument was not the high-minded (and platitudinous) conviction that all men are created equal, but that it was stupid for mean-spirited racists to claim superiority over anyone.

So Nasby admits "it is soothing to a ginooine, constooshnel, Suthern-rites Dimekrat to be constantly told that ther is a race uv men meaner than he."

Nasby's letters, which continued on a more or less weekly basis for the next 20 years, were soon being published in Republican newspapers (the custom was that a newspaper chose a side and stuck to it) from New York to San Francisco.

Soon Lincoln was carrying a collection of the Nasby letters in his pocket, reading choice bits to his Cabinet (to the consternation of the serious-minded Secretary of War Edwin Stanton) and whoever would listen. He kept a folder of them on his desk. After the war, Lincoln wrote Locke to thank him for his contribution to the war effort.

Famously, Lincoln delayed his final trip to Ford's Theatre by entertaining his guests with a reading from the Nasby papers.

Lincoln's enjoyment of Locke's Nasby letters might seem out of character, knowing what we think we know of the president's famous gentleness (a soft-heartedness that these days might disqualify him from high office).

It is said he never sanctioned the execution of a Union soldier unless the offense constituted more than a dereliction of military duty. Murderers, arsonists and rapists would be shot or hanged, but not an exhausted sentry who fell asleep at his post.

And not the young man who, upon learning that his fiance might be falling under the spell of another man, deserted his unit to marry her.

"I want to punish the young man--probably in less than a year he will wish I had withheld the pardon," is the quip attributed to the president by Locke, who said he intervened with the president on the lovers' behalf.

"No man on Earth hated blood as Lincoln did, and he seized eagerly upon any excuse to pardon a man when the charge could justify it. The generals always wanted an execution carried out before it could possibly be brought before the president."

This sentiment is backed up by the memories of E.C. Stedman, one of the pardon clerks for Lincoln's Attorney General Edward Bates, who wrote that his boss' "most important duty was to keep all but the most deserving cases from coming before the kind Mr. Lincoln at all; since there was nothing harder for him to do than to put aside a prisoner's application, and he could not resist it when it was urged by a pleading wife and a weeping child."

But the idea of a tender Lincoln, who loved Locke's funny letters, ignores solemn facts. Lincoln signed off on the hanging of slave trader Nathaniel Gordon in 1862, the only time in American history when a which a slave trader was executed.

Some 20 years after the fact, Massachusetts congressman John B. Alley remembered Lincoln saying of his decision, "I believe I am kindly enough in nature, and can be moved to pity and to pardon the perpetrator of almost the worst crime that the mind of man can conceive or the arm of man can execute; but any man who, for paltry gain and stimulated only by avarice, can rob Africa of her children to sell into interminable bondage, I never will pardon."

Gentleness did not prevent him from forcing and fighting a terrible war that saved a nation.

