LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Library system to host 'legends of radio'

Legends-of-radio evening event set

The Central Arkansas Library System will host "An Evening with the Legends of Radio -- Live and Unscripted" at the Ron Robinson Theater at 7 p.m. March 5, according to a recent news release.

In a statement, the library system's entertainment coordinator John Miller described broadcasters "Broadway" Joe Booker, Craig O'Neill, Bob Robbins and "Outlaw" Tommy Smith as "the Mount Rushmore of Arkansas radio."

Danny-Joe Crofford will serve as moderator. A seat can be reserved with a $100 donation, and proceeds will benefit improvements to the theater, according to the news release.

More information can be found at RonRobinsonTheater.org.

City's free webinar to focus on credit

Little Rock will host a credit and credit-worthiness information session at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23, according to a Twitter post.

The free webinar over Zoom will reportedly include information on how to build one's credit as well as tools from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Participants can register at bit.ly/LRCreditWebinar.

IT director hired at visitors bureau

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired a new senior director of information technology, according to a news release.

Brian M. Staggers previously served as the I.T. manager for the North Little Rock School District beginning in 2019.

Before that, Staggers worked for the Arkansas School for the Deaf as information services manager for 11 years, according to the news release.

"After being in technology for 20 years, I feel it's important to align our current and future technology initiatives to build the best programs and offerings to promote our great city," Staggers said in a statement included with the release. "I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team here that creates those extraordinary experiences for our community."

Water board votes to buy 189 acres

Central Arkansas Water commissioners during a meeting Thursday voted to purchase roughly 189 acres in the Lake Maumelle watershed in Perry County for $660,800 from the Payne Living Trust.

During her presentation to the board, Raven Lawson, the utility's watershed protection manager, confirmed that there were no structures currently on the property.

Forrest Edward Payne and Carolyn Sue Payne serve as co-trustees, according to Central Arkansas Water board documents.

Additionally, employees of the water utility received an inflation-adjustment pay increase of 2% in January, according to a board briefing that the water utility's Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon delivered during the same meeting.